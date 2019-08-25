తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు 3: మ్యాటర్ లీకైంది, ఈవారం ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేది ఆవిడే!

    By
    |

    తెలుగులో నాగార్జున హోస్ట్‌గా ప్రారంభమైన తెలుగు రియాల్టీ షో బిగ్ బాస్ 3 విజయవంతంగా దూసుకెళుతోంది. ఆగస్టు 25తో బిగ్ బాస్ మొదలై సరిగ్గా 5 వారాలు పూర్తి కానుంది. గడిచిన నాలుగు వారాల్లో షో నుంచి హేమ, జాఫర్, తమన్నా సింహాద్రి, రోహిణి బయటకు వచ్చారు. ఐదో వారం ఇంటి నుంచి ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేది ఎవరు? అనేది ఆసక్తికరంగా మారింది.

    ఈ సారి ఎలిమినేషన్ లిస్టులో బాబా భాస్కర్, రాహుల్ సిప్లిగంజ్, మహేష్ విట్టా, శివ జ్యోతి(సావిత్రి), హిమజ రెడ్డి, అషు రెడ్డి, పునర్నవి ఉండగా.... వీరిలో మహేష్ విట్టా, శివ జ్యోతి సేఫ్ అయినట్లు నాగార్జున శనివారం జరిగిన షోలో ప్రకటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఐదుగురిలో ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేది ఎవరు?

    ఐదుగురిలో ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేది ఎవరు?

    మహేష్ విట్టా, శివ జ్యోతి(సావిత్రి) సేఫ్ జోన్లోకి వెళ్లగా.... మిగిలిన ఐదుగురు కంటెస్టెంట్లు బాబా భాస్కర్, రాహుల్ సిప్లిగంజ్, హిమజ రెడ్డి, అషు రెడ్డి, పునర్నవిలో ఎవరు ఎలిమినేట్ అవుతారు అనేది హాట్ టాపిక్ అయింది. అయితే ఈ లోపే ఈ షోకు సంబంధించిన ఎలిమినేషన్ వివరాలు బయటకు వచ్చాయి.

    ఈ రోజు ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేది ఆవిడే అంటూ....

    ఈ రోజు ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేది ఆవిడే అంటూ....

    గత కొన్ని వారాలుగా షో నుంచి ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేది ఎవరు? అనే అంశం ముందుగానే లీక్ అవుతూ వస్తోంది. ఈవారం కూడా ఈ డీటేల్స్ బయటకు వచ్చాయి. ఈ సారి ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేది అషు రెడ్డి అంటూ సోషల్ మీడియాలో జోరుగా ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది.

    ఆన్ లైన్ సర్వేల్లో బలంగా ఆ ఇద్దరూ

    ఆన్ లైన్ సర్వేల్లో బలంగా ఆ ఇద్దరూ

    ఎలిమిషన్ అంశంపై కొన్ని ఆన్ లైన్ వెబ్ సైట్లు, సోషల్ మీడియా ఫ్లాట్ ఫాంలలో నిర్వహించి సర్వేల్లో బాబా భాస్కర్, రాహుల్ సిప్లిగంజ్‌కు ఎక్కువ మంది మద్దతు లభించింది. దీంతో ఈ ఇద్దరు ఇంట్లోనే కొనసాగుతారు అనే అంశంపై క్లారిటీ వచ్చినట్లయింది.

    ఈ ముగ్గురికీ అంతంత మాత్రమే

    ఈ ముగ్గురికీ అంతంత మాత్రమే

    హిమజ రెడ్డి, అషు రెడ్డి, పునర్నవి ఈ ముగ్గురికీ తక్కువ ఓట్లే పడ్డాయి. అయితే తాజాగా లీకైన వివరాల ప్రకారం అషు రెడ్డి ఈ వారం ఇంటి నుంచి బయటకు వెళ్లడం ఖాయంగా కనిపిస్తోంది. మరి ఇది నిజమో? కాదో? తెలియాలంటే ఆదివారం రాత్రి షో ప్రసారం అయ్యే వరకు ఆగాల్సిందే.

    More BIGG BOSS 3 News

    English summary
    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 kicked off a few weeks ago amidst much fanfare and took social media by storm in no time. Five weeks later, it is still the undisputed king of the TV world. Last week, seven contestants (Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja, Ashu Reddy, Purnarnavi, Siva Jyothi, Baba Bhaskar and Mahesh Vitta) were nominated for eviction and this grabbed plenty of attention. Now, here is a big update about the show. According to reports, Ashu is likely to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this Sunday (August 25, 2019).
    Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 12:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue