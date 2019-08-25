బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు 3: మ్యాటర్ లీకైంది, ఈవారం ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేది ఆవిడే!

English summary

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 kicked off a few weeks ago amidst much fanfare and took social media by storm in no time. Five weeks later, it is still the undisputed king of the TV world. Last week, seven contestants (Rahul Sipligunj, Himaja, Ashu Reddy, Purnarnavi, Siva Jyothi, Baba Bhaskar and Mahesh Vitta) were nominated for eviction and this grabbed plenty of attention. Now, here is a big update about the show. According to reports, Ashu is likely to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this Sunday (August 25, 2019).