English summary

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Road to finale: Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 13 week nominations list: As per Latest report, Abijeet, Akhil, Monal, Harika, Avinash has been nominated for elimination. In this occassion, Heat Arguments went between contestants. Monal Gajjar bursts over Akhil Sarthak and Mukku Avinash amid 13th nomination process