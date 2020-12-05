తెలుగు
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 13 week Elimination.. ఎట్టకేలకూ మోనాల్ గజ్జర్ అవుట్.. ఊహాగానాలకు చెక్

      By
      |

      బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 4 రియాలిటీ షోలో 13వ వారం ఎలిమినేషన్ ప్రక్రియ మొదలైంది. బిగ్‌బాస్‌ షోకు సంబంధించిన వారాంతం షూటింగ్ కార్యక్రమం జోరుగా సాగినట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది. ప్రస్తుత వారంలో ఇంటి నుంచి ఎవరు ఎలిమినేట్ అవుతారనే విషయంపై ఆసక్తిగా చర్చ సాగుతున్నది. ఈ వారం ఎలిమినేషన్ విషయానికి వస్తే..

      చివరి దశకు బిగ్‌బాస్ సీజన్ 4

      చివరి దశకు బిగ్‌బాస్ సీజన్ 4

      బిగ్‌బాస్ సీజన్ 4 ముగింపు దశకు చేరుకొన్నది. టైటిల్ విజేత ఎవరనేది తెలియడానికి ఇంకా రెండు వారాల గడువు ఉంది. ఈ క్రమంలో టాప్ 5లో ఎవరు చేరుతారనే ఆసక్తి మరింత పెరిగింది. ఇప్పటికే అఖిల్ సార్థక్ రోడ్ టూ ఫినాలే టాస్క్ గెలుచుకొని ఫైనల్‌లోకి అడుగుపెట్టారు.

      ఎలిమినేషన్ ప్రక్రియను హోస్ట్ నాగార్జున

      ఎలిమినేషన్ ప్రక్రియను హోస్ట్ నాగార్జున

      అయితే 13వ వారం నామినేషన్‌లో కనుక అఖిల్ సార్థక్‌ సేవ్ అయితే ఆయన ఇంటిలోకి ప్రవేశించిన తొలి కంటెస్టెంట్‌గా పేరును నమోదు చేసుకొంటాడు. ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితుల మధ్య ఎలిమినేషన్‌ను హోస్ట్ నాగార్జున ప్రారంభించినట్టు తెలిసింది. అయితే ఈ వారాంతం షో ఘాటుగా మొదలైందనే విషయం ప్రోమో ద్వారా స్పష్టమైంది.

      అరియానా, అవినాష్‌కు క్లాస్ పీకి..

      అరియానా, అవినాష్‌కు క్లాస్ పీకి..

      13వ వారాంతం షోకు సంబంధించి రోడ్ టూ ఫినాలే విషయంలో ఇంటి సభ్యులకు గట్టిగా హోస్ట్ నాగార్జున క్లాస్ పీకినట్టు సమాచారం. తాజాగా విడుదల చేసిన ప్రోమోలో అవినాష్, అరియానా, మోనాల్ తదితరులను గట్టిగా వాయించినట్టు కనిపించింది. అరియానా, అవినాష్‌ను నాగార్జున టార్గెట్ చేసినట్టు కనిపించింది.

      శనివారం ఎపిసోడ్‌లో ఇద్దరు సభ్యులు సేవ్

      శనివారం ఎపిసోడ్‌లో ఇద్దరు సభ్యులు సేవ్

      ఇక రెండు రోజులపాటు సాగే వారాంతపు ఎపిసోడ్‌లో శనివారం ప్రసారమయ్యే ఎపిసోడ్ కోసం ఇద్దరు సభ్యులను సేవ్ చేసినట్టు తెలిసింది. ఇక ఆదివారం ఎపిసోడ్ షూటింగ్‌ కూడా పూర్తయినట్టు సమాచారం. దాంతో 13వ వారం ఇంటి నుంచి బయటకు వెళ్లే కంటెస్టెంట్‌పై స్పష్టత వచ్చినట్టు తెలిసింది.

      ఎలిమినేషన్‌తో మోనాల్ గజ్జర్ బయటకు

      ఎలిమినేషన్‌తో మోనాల్ గజ్జర్ బయటకు

      బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 4 షోకు సంబంధించి 13వ వారం ఇంటి నుంచి మోనాల్ గజ్జర్ ఎలిమినేట్ అయినట్టు తెలిసింది. దాదాపు 11 సార్లు నామినేట్ అయిన మోనాల్ చివరకు ఈ వారం ఇంటి నుంచి నిష్క్రమించినట్టు సమాచారం. గత కొద్ది వారాలుగా మోనాల్ ఎలిమినేట్ అవుతుందనే ఉహాగానాలు మీడియాలో వచ్చిన విషయం తెలిసిందే.

      More JABARDASTH AVINASH News

      English summary
      Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 13 week Elimination: Monal Gajjar out from the Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 90th day update: Abijeet Duddala become prisoner with Bigg Boss Punishment, Akhil Sarthak entered into Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Final, Sohel skips Road to Finale task. Abijeet Duddala reveal secret about Monal Gajjar proposal to Harika Dettadi Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 13 week nominations list: As per Latest report, Abijeet, Akhil, Monal, Harika, Avinash has been nominated for elimination. In this occassion, Heat Arguments went between contestants. Monal Gajjar bursts over Akhil Sarthak and Mukku Avinash amid 13th nomination process
      Story first published: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 19:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 5, 2020
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
       
      న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X