Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 13 week Elimination.. ఎట్టకేలకూ మోనాల్ గజ్జర్ అవుట్.. ఊహాగానాలకు చెక్

English summary

Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 13 week Elimination: Monal Gajjar out from the Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 90th day update: Abijeet Duddala become prisoner with Bigg Boss Punishment, Akhil Sarthak entered into Bigg Boss Telugu 4's Final, Sohel skips Road to Finale task. Abijeet Duddala reveal secret about Monal Gajjar proposal to Harika Dettadi Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 13 week nominations list: As per Latest report, Abijeet, Akhil, Monal, Harika, Avinash has been nominated for elimination. In this occassion, Heat Arguments went between contestants. Monal Gajjar bursts over Akhil Sarthak and Mukku Avinash amid 13th nomination process