      బిగ్‌బాస్ విజేత ఎవరు? చివరి వారంలో రికార్డుస్థాయి ఓట్లు.. ఎవరికి ఎంత అంటే!

      బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 4 రియాలిటీ షో క్లైమాక్స్ దశకు చేరుకొన్నది. ఇక నాలుగైదు రోజుల్లో విజేత ఎవరో తేలిపోనున్నది. ఈ క్రమంలో ఆదివారం రాత్రి ఓటింగ్ లైన్స్‌ మొదలైన భారీగా ఓట్లు పోలువుతున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ క్రమంలో టాప్ 5 కంటెస్టెంట్లకు ఓట్ల శాతం ఎలా నమోదైందంటే?

      మొదటి నుంచి అధిపత్యంతో

      బిగ్‌బాస్‌ తెలుగు 4 షోలో అభిజిత్, అరియానా గ్లోరి, సోహెల్ సయ్యద్, అఖిల్ సార్థక్, హారిక దేత్తడి టాప్ 5లో కొనసాగుతున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఈ క్రమంలో మొదటి నుంచి ఓట్ల విషయంలో ఆధిపత్యం సాధిస్తున్న అభిజిత్ చివరి వారంలో కూడా ఎవరికి అందనంత ఎత్తులో కొనసాగుతున్నట్టు తెలిసింది.

      కంటెస్టెంట్ల భారీ తేడా నమోదు

      టాప్ 5 కంటెస్టెంట్లలో అభిజిత్‌ ఇతర కంటెస్టెంట్లతో పోల్చుకొంటే ఓట్ల శాతంలో భారీ వ్యత్యాసం కనిపిస్తున్నదనే స్పష్టంగా తెలుస్తున్నది. ఇప్పటికే మెజారిటీ ప్రేక్షకుల్లో అభిజిత్‌ విజేతగా నిలుస్తాడనే అభిప్రాయం వ్యక్తమవుతున్నది. దాదాపు అన్ని రకాల ఒపీనియన్ పోల్స్‌లో అభిజిత్‌కే సానుకూలత వ్యక్తమవుతున్నట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది.

      అభిజిత్‌కు భారీ మద్దతు

      ఇక అభిజిత్‌కు సెలబ్రిటీల నుంచి కూడా భారీగా మద్దతు లభిస్తున్నది. నాగబాబు, విజయ్ దేవరకొండ లాంటి సినీ తారలు అభిజిత్‌కు బహిరంగంగా మద్దతు తెలిపితే.. రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ లాంటి ప్రముఖులు అరియానాకు ఓటు వేయమని సలహా ఇస్తున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో చివరి వారం ఓటింగ్ చాలా కీలకంగా మారింది.

      ఓట్ల శాతం ఇలా...

      ఇక ఓటింగ్ విషయానికి వస్తే... అభిజిత్ టాప్ పొజిషన్‌లో కొనసాగుతున్నాడనేది సమాచారం. ఇప్పటి వరకు పోలైన ఓట్లలో అభిజిత్‌కు 50 నుంచి 55 శాతం, అరియానాకు 15 నుంచి 20 శాతం మధ్య, సోహెల్‌కు 10 నుంచి 14 శాతం మధ్య, అఖిల్‌కు 10 నుంచి 15 శాతం మధ్య, హారికకు 5 నుంచి 10 శాతం మధ్య ఓట్లు పోలైనట్టు సమాచారం.

      English summary
      Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 99th day update: Monal Gajjar fires on Ariana Glory: She is not deserve for Bigg Boss telugu 4 title Monal Gajjar out from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 in 14th week of show. Akhil Sarthak serious over Monal Gajjar and Syed Sohel Ryan over Flirting . Abijeet Duddala irritates Monal Gajjar: Syed Sohel Ryan fires on Chintu of Ariana Glory. Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 94th day update: Fight between Ariana Glory and Syed Sohel Ryan goes high note in the house. Syed and Ariana went on rampage each other. Ariana Glory cried a lot in the house. In this occassion, Akhil Sarthak Warning to Syed Sohel Ryan over Ariana Glory Issue.
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 7:36 [IST]
