 ఈ రోజు బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంట్లో దుమ్ము దుమారమే, ఫుల్ జోష్ ఖాయం!

ఈ రోజు బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంట్లో దుమ్ము దుమారమే, ఫుల్ జోష్ ఖాయం!

    బిగ్ బాస్ 2 తెలుగుషో సోమవారం ఎలిమినేషన్ నామినేషన్స్ ప్రక్రియతో కాస్త సీరియస్‌గా సాగిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. కౌశల్, దీప్తి, అమిత్, శ్యామల నామినేట్ అయ్యారు. ఆ తర్వాత ఇంట్లో కుట్రలు కుతంత్రాలతో ఎవరూ ఊహించని వాతావరణం కనిపించింది. అఫ్ కోర్స్ ఇదంతా బిగ్ బాస్ ఇచ్చే టాస్కుల వల్ల ఏర్పడిన పరిణామాలే.

    అదే బిగ్‌బాస్ మంగళవారం ఇంటి సభ్యులతో పాటు ప్రేక్షకులను ఎంజాయ్మెంట్ మూడ్లోకి తీసుకెళ్లేందుకు సరికొత్తగా లగ్జరీ బడ్జెట్ టాస్క్ ఇచ్చారు. టాలీవుడ్ మారథాన్ పేరుతో వారిని కొత్త మూడ్లోకి తీసుకెళ్లారు. ఈ రోజు రాత్రి ప్రసారం అయ్యే ఎపిసోడ్‌కు సంబంధించిన ప్రోమో ఒకటి విడుదలైంది.

    టాలీవుడ్ అంటేనే ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్... ఎంటర్టెన్మెంట్ అంటేనే టాలీవుడ్ అని సూచించిన బిగ్ బాస్ వారితో తెలుగు సినిమాల్లోని సూపర్ హిట్ పాటలకు స్టెప్పులు వేయించారు. బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంటిని బాహుబలి, జై లవ కశ, అర్జున్ రెడ్డి, మహానటి పోస్టర్లతో అలంకరించారు.

    Bigg Boss Telugu2: Tollywood luxury task today

    యాంకర్ శ్యామల 'జంక్షన్లో' సాంగుకు స్టెప్పులేసి అదరగొట్టగా... ఇతర ఇంటి సభ్యులు వివిధ పాటలకు డాన్స్ చేశారు. ఈ టాస్కలో భాగంగా ఇంటి సభ్యులు వేసుకున్న కాస్టూమ్స్ కూడా ఆకట్టుకునే విధంగా ఉన్నాయి.

    Bigg Boss Telugu 2 today Tollywood luxury task and full fun. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is the second season of the Telugu-language version of the reality TV show Bigg Boss broadcast in India. The season premiered on June 10, 2018 on Star Maa. Nani hosts the show.
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 12:41 [IST]
