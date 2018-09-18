 »   » తనీష్, కౌశల్ కొట్టుకొనేంతగా.. ముప్పు తప్పించుకొన్న గీతా..ఒళ్లు జలదరించేలా టాస్క్!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Bigg Boss2 Telugu 99 day Telugu highlights. Natural star Nani kicks off Season 2 with 16 interesting housemates, all set to begin their journey in the Bigg Boss house for the next 106 days. After 99 days of the game, Amit Tiwari Eliminated from the house. on 99th day, Bigg Boss nominated all the member for Elimination.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 12:20 [IST]