బిగ్‍‌బాస్ టాస్క్‌లో అపశృతి: నొప్పి భరించలేక ఏడ్చేసిన దీప్తి నల్లమోతు!

Posted By:
    ఇటు ప్రేక్షకులను ఎంటర్టెన్ చేయడంతో పాటు, అటు ఇంటి సభ్యుల మధ్య పోటీ వాతావరణం పెంపొందించడంలో భాగంగా బిగ్ బాస్ వివిధ రకాల టాస్క్‌లు నిర్వహిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఒక్కోసారి ఈ టాస్కుల్లో అపశృతులు చోటు చేసుకుంటున్నాయి. ఇంటి సభ్యులు గాయపడటానికి కారణం అవుతున్నాయి. గతంలో ఓసారి బురదలో ఫైట్ చేసే క్రమంలో కొందరికి చిన్నపాటి గాయాలయ్యాయి. తాజాగా బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంట్లో నిర్వహించిన మరో టాస్క్‌లో టీవీ9 యాంకర్ దీప్తి నల్లమోతు గాయపడ్డట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. తాజాగా విడుదలైన ప్రోమో పరిశీలిస్తే దీప్తీ నొప్పి భరించలేక అల్లాడిపోయినట్లు స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    రెండు వర్గాలుగా విడగొట్టిన బిగ్‌బాస్

    కొత్తఇంటి సభ్యులను రెండు వర్గాలుగా విడగొట్టిన బిగ్‌బాస్ వారికి ఓ టాస్క్ ఇచ్చారు. ఈ క్రమంలో ఇరు వర్గాలు ఒకరిని ఓడిచేందుకు ఒకరు పోటీ పడ్డారు. బాబు గోగినేని, కౌశల్, నందినీ రాయ్, గణేష్ ఒక టీమ్‌గా ఉన్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    ఏడ్చేసిన దీప్తి

    అయితే దీప్తి నల్లమోతును టాస్క్‌లో ఓడించడంలో భాగంగా అపోజిట్ టీం అతిగా ప్రవర్తించడంతో దీప్పి గాయపడినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. నొప్పి భరించలేక అల్లాడిపోతూ ఆమె ఏడ్చేసిన వైనం అభిమానులను కలిచి వేసింది.

    మరీ ఇలానా?

    బిగ్‌బాస్ టాస్క్‌లో ఇలాంటి అపశృతులు చోటు చేసుకోవడంపై ప్రేక్షకుల నుండి విమర్శలు వస్తున్నాయి. ఇంటి సభ్యులు గాయపడే స్థాయిలో కష్టమైన టాస్కులు ఇవ్వడం సరికాదని, ఇది మంచి పరిణామం కాదనే అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి.

    ఈ రోజు ప్రసారం అయ్యే షోలో పూర్తి వివరాలు

    మంగళవారం రాత్రి ప్రసారం అయ్యే షోలో దీప్తి నల్లమోతు గాయపడ్డ సందర్భం ఏమిటి? ఇలాంటి టాస్క్ పెట్టడం వెనక అసలు ఉద్దేశ్యం ఏమిటి? అనే వివరాలు ప్రసారం కానున్నాయి.

    English summary
    Deepthi Nallamotu injured in bigg boss2 task. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is the second season of the Telugu-language version of the reality TV show Bigg Boss broadcast in India.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 14:16 [IST]
    X
