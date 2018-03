 »   » ఇస్లాం మతంలోకి టీవీ నటి.. వ్యక్తిగత నిర్ణయమని షాకిచ్చింది

English summary

Sasural Simar Ka actors, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married on February 22, 2018 in Shoaib's hometown, Maudaha - a town near Kanpur, as per Shoaib's father's wish. The wedding was a private affair. The couple had also hosted a grand reception for their industry friends on February 26, 2018. During their wedding there were reports that Dipika has changed her name to Faiza (as wedding card had Faiza name printed on it) and converted to Islam. But a few reports denied it.