బిగ్ బాస్ 2: వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీ‌పై స్పందించిన హీరోయిన్ హెబ్బా పటేల్!

    బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు 2 రియాల్టీ షోకు బుల్లితెర ప్రేక్షకుల నుండి మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వస్తోంది. ఊహించని పరిణామాలు, ఎక్స్‌పెక్ట్స్ చేయని టాస్క్‌లు, ఆడియన్స్ షాకయ్యే ఎలిమినేషన్లతో ఎప్పుడు ఏం జరుగుతుందో తెలియని ఆసక్తికర మలుపులతో ఈ‌షో దూసుకెళుతోంది. ఈ రియాల్టీ షోను మరింత రక్తికట్టించడంలో భాగంగా వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీ ద్వారా మరో గ్లామరస్ బ్యూటీని బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంట్లోకి పంపించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారని, ఆవిడ మరెవరో కాదు.... హీరోయిన్ హెబ్బా పటేల్ అంటూ కొన్ని రోజులుగా ప్రచారం జరుగుతోంది. ఈ వార్తలపై తాజాగా హెబ్బా స్పందించారు.

    బిగ్ బాస్ 2 వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీపై క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన హెబ్బా

    బిగ్ బాస్ 2 వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీపై క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన హెబ్బా

    "నేను మా ఇంట్లోనే వున్నా .. మరే ఇంట్లో లేను .. ఏ రియాలిటీ షోలో పాల్గొనడం లేదు" అంటూ స్టేట్మెంట్ ఇవ్వడం ద్వారా బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంట్లోకి తాను వెళుతున్నాను అనే వార్తలకు ఆమె తెరదించారు.

    మరి ఎవరు రాబోతున్నారు?

    మరి ఎవరు రాబోతున్నారు?

    కొన్ని రోజులుగా వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీ అనే ప్రచారం జోరుగా సాగుతోంది. మరి బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంట్లో మరింత గ్లామర్ యాడ్ చేయడానికి ఎవరిని రంగంలోకి దింపుతున్నారు అనేది ఆసక్తికరంగా మారింది. గత సీజన్లో నవదీప్, దీక్షా పంత్ వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీ ద్వారా ఎంటరై అందరినీ ఎంటర్టెన్ చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    15 వారాలు, రోజు రోజుకు మారుతున్న పరిణామాలు

    15 వారాలు, రోజు రోజుకు మారుతున్న పరిణామాలు

    బిగ్ బాస్2 రియాల్టీ షో మొత్తం 15 వారాల పాటు జరుగనుంది. ప్రస్తుతం 6వ వారం రన్ అవుతోంది. ఇంకా సంగం కంటే ఎక్కువ వారాలు షో జరుగాల్సి ఉంది. ఇంట్లో బిగ్ బాస్ పెట్టే టాస్క్‌లతో పరిణామాలు రోజు రోజుకు మారిపోతున్నాయి. ఎప్పుడు ఏం జరుగుతుందో? చివరకు విన్నర్ ఎవరు అవుతారో తెలియని పరిస్థితి. వచ్చే వారం లేదా ఆ తర్వాతి వారం వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీ ద్వారా ఎవరైనా సెలబ్రిటీలను ఇంట్లోకి పంపే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    ఈ వారం ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేదెవరు?

    ఈ వారం ఎలిమినేట్ అయ్యేదెవరు?

    ఈ వారం ఎలిమినేషన్ లిస్టులో దీప్తి నల్లమోతు, రోల్ రైడా, సామ్రాట్ రెడ్డి, తేజస్వి మదివాడ, తనీష్ ఉన్నారు. అయితే ఈ వారం సామ్రాట్ ఎలిమినేట్ అవుతారనే ఒక న్యూస్ ప్రచారంలోకి వచ్చింది. ఇది ఎంత వరకు నిజం అనేది ఆదివారం వస్తే తప్ప చెప్పడం కష్టం.

    హెబ్బా పటేల్

    English summary
    It is heavily rumored that Hebah Patel will be the wild-card contestant for the Bigg Boss Telugu 2nd season. Putting an end to all the speculations, Hebah finally opened up on the rumours and clarified everyone that she is not going to be a part of the TV show.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 20:10 [IST]
