    బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు రియాలిటీ షో రెండో సీజన్ ప్రారంభానికి రంగం సిద్ధమైంది. ఈ సీజన్‌కు నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. జూన్ 10 తేదీ నుంచి బిగ్‌బాస్ రెండో సీజన్ ప్రారంభం కానున్నది. ఇప్పటికే ఈ షో సంబంధించి రిలీజైన ట్రైలర్‌కు మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. ఈసారి మరింత మసాలా అంటూ నానీ బిగ్‌బాస్2 ఎలా ఉండనున్నదో చెప్పకనే చెప్పారు. అయితే బిగ్‌బాస్ షోలో పాల్గొనబోయే సెలబ్రిటీల జాబితా ఇదే అంటూ మీడియాలో కథనాలు ప్రచారం అవుతున్నాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఈ షోలో పాల్గొనడం లేదని హీరో తరుణ్ ఓ ప్రకటన చేశారు.

    Hero Tarun given clarity on Bigg Boss show participation

    నిన్నటి వరకూ తను బిగ్‌బాస్‌లో కంటెస్టెంట్ చేస్తున్నట్లు వస్తున్న వార్తలపై హీరో తరుణ్ స్పందిస్తూ.. తాను బిగ్‌బాస్ షోలో చేస్తున్నట్లు వస్తున్న వార్తల్లో నిజం లేదని స్పష్టం చేశారు. నిజానికి బిగ్ షోలో పార్టిసిపెంట్ చేయడానికి తనకు ఇంటెన్షన్ గానీ ఇంట్రెస్ట్ గానీ లేదని తరుణ్ తెలిపారు. దీంతో బిగ్‌బాస్‌లో తరుణ్ పాల్గొనడం లేదనే విషయంపై క్లారిటీ వచ్చేసింది.

    English summary
    Bigg Boss2 going to be 100 days for coming season. Reports suggest that, the natural star was paid Rs. 4 crores as remuneration for the entire season-2 of ‘Big Boss Telugu’. This show is going to start on June 10th. In this occassion, The promo of Nani was released.
    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 18:07 [IST]
