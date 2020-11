పిచ్చిదానా.. నీకు అంత సీన్ లేదు.. అరియానాను ఆటపట్టించిన అవినాష్

English summary

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 captaincy task update: Akhil, Avinash romance with Monal gajjar and Harika dettadi. Avinash sings a song for Monal in the house and Harika Dettadi is doing Head massage and warns no captian for 10 week. Akhil Sarthak into Secret Room 66th day. On 68th day, Jabardasth Avinash Funny talk with Ariana Glory before Mehaboob Dilse