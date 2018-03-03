 »   » స్టార్ హీరోలు సైతం షాక్: టీవీ కెమెడియన్ లగ్జరీ వానిటీ వ్యాన్..... (ఫోటోస్)

English summary

Kapil Sharma recently shared the pics of his new prized possession. It is a swanky vanity van specially designed by Dilip Chhabria. While sharing the pics of the vanity van, Kapil wrote on his Instagram page that "Thank u mr DC for this wonderful vanity.. new show .. new van." One will surely wonder if they see the luxurious interiors of the van. The van boasts of all the modern facilities like AC, WiFi, 70 Inch smart 3D TV, LED lighting, automatic door locks. It boasts of a huge lobby with recliner chairs as well. The exterior and interiors are shining like a pearl and Kapil Sharma name is written on the outside of the vanity van.