వెంట్రుక కూడా పీకలేరు: బిగ్‌బాస్ 2 నిర్వాహకులపై విరుచుకుపడ్డ కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ!

    బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 2 రియాల్టీ షో రోజులు గడుస్తున్న కొద్దీ రసవత్తరంగా సాగుతోంది. గతవారం బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంటి నుండి పూజా రామచంద్రన్ ఎలిమినేట్ అయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. సోమవారం ఫ్రెష్‌గా ఎలిమినేషన్ ప్రాసెస్ మళ్లీ మొదలైంది. గతంతో పోలిస్తే ఈవారం ఎలిమినేషన్ నామినేషన్ ప్రాసెస్ కాస్త డిఫరెంటుగా... ఎక్కువ సమయం కొనసాగించారు. సోమవారం ప్రసారమైన షోలో నామినేషన్స్ ముగిశాయి. అయితే సాంకేతిక లోపం వల్ల ఓటింగ్ సిస్టమ్ కాస్త లేటుగా తెరుచుకోవడంతో కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ విరుచుకుపడ్డారు.

    12 వారం నామినేషన్లో అందరూ పురుషులే ఉండటం గమనార్మం. అమిత్ తివారీ, నూతన్ నాయుడు, గణేష్, సామ్రాట్, కౌశల్ ఈ వారం నామినేషన్స్‌లో ఉన్నారు. వీరిలో ఎవరో ఒకరు వచ్చే ఆదివారం ఇంటి నుండి బయటకు వెళ్లనున్నారు.

    నామినేషన్స్ పూర్తయిన వెంటనే ఓటింగ్ సిస్టం ఓపెన్ కావాల్సి ఉంది. అయితే సాంకేతిక లోపం వలన కాల్స్ కనెక్ట్ కాక పోవడం, గూగుల్ పోల్ ఓపెన్ కాకపోవడంతో కౌశల్ అభిమానులు సోషల్ మీడియాలో కామెంట్లతో విరుచుకుపడ్డారు.

    వెంట్రుక కూడా పీకలేరు

    కాల్ కనెక్ట్ అవ్వదు.. పోల్ ఓపెన్ అవ్వదు, ప్రోమోస్ నెగెటివ్ గా చూపిస్తారు, గూగుల్ లో ఓట్ వేద్దామిన వెళితే నెగెటివ్ ఆర్టికల్స్ సెట్ చేసి ఉంచారు. ఇన్ని చేసి రేపు కౌశల్‌ను ఎలిమినేట్ చేయగలరా అంటే... వెంట్రుక కూడా పీకలేరు... అంటూ ఫ్యాన్స్ ఫైర్ అయ్యారు.

    ఓటింగ్ వేద్దామంటే ఇదేంటి?

    ఓటింగ్ వేద్దామని వెళితే ఇవన్నీ చూస్తుంటే మాకు ఏదో అనుమానంగా ఉంది. మీ చర్యలు మాకు నచ్చడం లేదంటూ... స్టార్ మా మీద, ఎండమోల్ సంస్థపై కౌశల్ అభిమానులు విరుచుకుపడ్డారు.

    సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఎక్కడ చూసినా కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ పేరుతో వందలు వేల సంఖ్యలో పోస్టులు దర్శనమిస్తున్నాయి. తన అభిమానుల అండతో కౌశల్ ఇంట్లో బలమైన కంటెస్టెంటుగా కొనసాగుతున్నాడు. మరి ఈ ఫాలోయింగ్ అతడిని బిగ్ బాస్ 2 విజేతగా నిలుపుతుందా? లేదా? చూడాలి.

    English summary
    Kaushal Army angry tweets on Bigg Boss Telugu 2 elimination. Kaushal, Samrat, Amit Tiwari, Nutan and Ganesh are the in the nominations for the upcoming eliminations. The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 usually open the voting system as soon as the episode ends.Bigg Boss Telugu 2 nominations episode aired this Monday. But, the voting system did not open, which resulted in several viewers getting angry over the delay. The system was fixed only after a few hours.
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 18:08 [IST]
