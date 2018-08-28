Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
bigg boss2 nandini rai nutan naidu bigg boss 2 telugu bhanu sri tejaswi madivada samrat reddy nani సంజన అన్నె తేజస్వి మదివాడ సమ్రాట్ రెడ్డి బిగ్ బాస్ 2 బిగ్ బాస్ 2 తెలుగు నాని
English summary
Kaushal Army angry tweets on Bigg Boss Telugu 2 elimination. Kaushal, Samrat, Amit Tiwari, Nutan and Ganesh are the in the nominations for the upcoming eliminations. The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 usually open the voting system as soon as the episode ends.Bigg Boss Telugu 2 nominations episode aired this Monday. But, the voting system did not open, which resulted in several viewers getting angry over the delay. The system was fixed only after a few hours.
Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 18:08 [IST]