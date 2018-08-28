Hey @StarMaa , @EndemolShineIND - when are the voting lines going to open. This is what we are seeing now. Suspecting if this is some kind of planned propaganda. Very very very fishy. #BiggBossTelugu2 @nani #somaripotuganesh #KaushalArmy #KaushalManda 💪💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/XI225Mzbyk

Kaushal Army angry tweets on Bigg Boss Telugu 2 elimination. Kaushal, Samrat, Amit Tiwari, Nutan and Ganesh are the in the nominations for the upcoming eliminations. The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 2 usually open the voting system as soon as the episode ends.Bigg Boss Telugu 2 nominations episode aired this Monday. But, the voting system did not open, which resulted in several viewers getting angry over the delay. The system was fixed only after a few hours.