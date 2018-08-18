తెలుగు
కౌశల్‌పై కక్ష కట్టిన సామ్రాట్, తనీష్, అమిత్, గణేష్, దీప్తి.. ఏకాకిని చేసి ఎలా కొట్టారో!

    బిగ్‌బాస్‌ హౌస్‌లో పదో వారం కెప్టెన్ టాస్క్‌ రంజుగా సాగింది. వచ్చే వారం కెప్టెన్సీ టాస్క్ కోసం రోల్ రైడా, కౌశల్ పోటీ పడ్డారు. ఈ టాస్క్‌లో కౌశల్‌కు వ్యతిరేకంగా ఇంట్లోని మెజారిటీ సభ్యులు వ్యహరించగా.. వారిని ధీటుగా ఎదుర్కొన్నారు. అయితే ఈ టాస్క్‌లో కౌశల్ పోరాటం చేసిన ఓటమి తప్పలేదు. ఆ తర్వాత కౌశల్ కోపంతో ఊగిపోయారు. తనను ఏకాకిని చేస్తురన్నారనే కౌశల్ వాదనకు ఈ టాస్క్ బలం చేకూర్చింది.

    కెప్టెన్సీ టాస్క్‌లో ఏకాకిగా

    కెప్టెన్సీ టాస్క్‌లో ఏకాకిగా

    కెప్టెన్సీ టాస్క్‌లో బ్లాక్‌ సహాయంతో పిరమిడ్ నిర్మించాలని కౌశల్, రోల్ రైడాకు సూచించారు. పిరమిడ్ కట్టకుండా ఇంటి సభ్యులు స్మైలీ బాల్స్‌తో వారిని కొట్టాలి. చివరి గంట మోగే వరకు ఇలానే చేస్తుండాలి. చివరకు ఎవరు ఎక్కువ బ్లాక్స్‌తో పిరమిడ్ కట్టిన వారు కెప్టెన్‌గా ఎంపికవుతారు అని నిబంధనలు పెట్టారు.

    కౌశల్‌పై ఐదుగురు దాడి

    కౌశల్‌పై ఐదుగురు దాడి

    కౌశల్‌ను పిరమిడ్ కట్టకుండా సమ్రాట్, తనీష్, గణేస్, అమిత్, దీప్తి సునైనా తమ ప్రతాపాన్ని చూపారు. పలుమార్లు కౌశల్ కట్టుకొన్న పిరమిడ్‌ను కూల్చారు. అయినా వారి దాడిని ఎదుర్కొంటూ కౌశల్ పిరమిడ్ కట్టేందుకు ప్రయత్నించారు.

    Bigg Boss Season 2 Telugu: 67 Day Highlights
    కౌశల్‌ ముఖాన్ని టార్గెట్

    కౌశల్‌ ముఖాన్ని టార్గెట్

    టాస్క్‌లో పిరిమిడ్ కడుతున్న కౌశల్‌‌ను కూడా బాల్స్‌తో కొట్టారు. పలుమార్లు ముఖానికి దెబ్బలు కూడా తగిలాయి. అయినా దెబ్బలను, దాడిని ఓర్చుకుంటూ తన టాస్క్‌ను ఫినిష్ చేయడానికి కౌశల్ ప్రయత్నించాడు.

    ఆత్మవిశ్వాసంతో కౌశల్

    ఆత్మవిశ్వాసంతో కౌశల్

    తనను ఏకాకి చేసి ఏకధాటిగా ఐదుగురు దాడి చేసిన కౌశల్ ఆత్మవిశ్వాసంతో టాస్క్ ఆడారు. ఇంటిలో కౌశల్‌పై ఇంటి సభ్యులకు ఉన్న అక్కసు ప్రతీ దాడిలో కనిపించింది. చివరికి స్వల్ప తేడాతో రోల్ రైడా చేతిలో కౌశల్ స్పల్పంగా ఓటమి పాలయ్యారు.

    ఓటమిని జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోయిన కౌశల్

    ఓటమిని జీర్ణించుకోలేకపోయిన కౌశల్

    కెప్టెన్సీ టాస్క్‌లో ఓటమి పాలు కావడాన్ని కౌశల్ జీర్ణించుకోలేక పోయాడు. అసంతృప్తితో ఊగిపోయాడు. రోల్ రైడా నిర్మించిన పిరమిడ్‌ను ఆవేశంతో బాల్స్ కొట్టి కింద పడేశాడు. అంతలోనే నూతన్ నాయుడి భుజానికి గాయం కావడంతో కౌశల్ ఫోకస్ దానిపైకి వెళ్లింది.

    English summary
    Bigg Boss 2 Telugu 67 day highlights. Natural star Nani kicks off Season 2 with 16 interesting housemates, all set to begin their journey in the Bigg Boss house for the next 106 days. On 68th day, a interesting task was assigned to Bigg Boss contestent. Kaushal lost his captaincy task.
    Story first published: Saturday, August 18, 2018, 17:29 [IST]
