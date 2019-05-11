తెలుగు
    నాలుగో బిడ్డకు జన్మనిచ్చిన టీవీ నటి.. చాలా సీక్రెట్‌గా

    అంతర్జాతీయ టెలివిజన్ స్టార్ కిమ్ కర్దాషియాన్ జీవితంలోకి నాలుగో బిడ్డ ప్రవేశించాడు. ఇప్పటికే ముగ్గురు పిల్లలకు తల్లి అయిన కిమ్ తాజాగా కృత్రిమ గర్భధారణ (సరోగసి) ద్వారా నాలుగో బిడ్డకు తల్లిగా మారారు. కిమ్ కర్దాషియాన్, ఆమె భర్త కాన్యే వెస్ట్ తమ నాలుగో సంతానాన్ని సగర్వంగా ఆహ్వానించారు. తమ నాలుగో సంతానం విషయాన్ని ట్విట్టర్‌ ద్వారా పంచుకొన్నారు. నా నాలుగో బిడ్డ మావద్దకు చేరాడు. చాలా ఫర్‌ఫెక్ట్ ఉన్నాడు అంటూ కామెంట్ పెట్టారు. శుక్రవారం కిమ్ కర్దాషియాన్‌కు నాలుగో బిడ్డ జన్మించారని తెలిపారు.

    షికాగో అనే మూడో బిడ్డ కూడా సరోగసి ద్వారానే జన్మించాడు. సరోగసి ద్వారా కిమ్ రెండో బిడ్డను కన్నారు. దాంతో వీరి సంతానం నాలుగుకు చేరుకొన్నది. ఈ సారి ప్రత్యేక సరోగసి విధానం ద్వారా సంతానాన్ని కన్నారు. శిశువు పేరును ఈ స్టార్ దంపతులు వెల్లడించలేదు. తొలి బిడ్డ పేరు నార్త్, రెండో బిడ్డ పేరు సెయింట్, మూడో బిడ్డ పేరు షికాగో.. ఇలానే నాలుగో బిడ్డకు ప్రత్యేకమైన పేరు పెడుతారని ఫ్యాన్స్ భావిస్తున్నారు.

    Kim Kardashian welcomes fourth baby via surrogacy

    షికాగోకు కవల సోదరుడు మా ఇంటికి వచ్చాడు. అచ్చం తల్లిలానే ఉన్నాడు అని సోషల్ మీడియాలో కాన్యే పేర్కొన్నాడు. ఇదిలా ఉండగా, గురువారమే కిమ్ సోదరి కౌర్ట్నీ కర్దాషియాన్‌ తన సోదరికి సంబంధించిన సంతోషకరమైన వార్త గురించి హింట్ ఇచ్చింది. మా ఇంటిలోకి బుల్లి వీరుడు వస్తున్నాడని ఓ టీవీ షోలో వెల్లడించింది. ఇటీవల కిమ్ ఇంట్లో జరిగిన వేడుకకు హాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖులు హాజరయ్యారు. క్రిస్సీ తిజేన్, పారిస్ హిల్టన్, లారసా పిప్పెన్, జెన్ అట్కిన్ తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు.

    English summary
    Kim Kardashian welcomes fourth baby via surrogacy. They tweetd that He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," Kim wrote in her other post. The couple had their fourth child via surrogacy. The couple is already proud parents to North, Saint, and Chicago. This will be the power couple's second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate with Chicago.
    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 21:29 [IST]
