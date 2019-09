English summary

Madhumitha, who was one among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, had a rather forgettable exit from the house since her attempt to harm herself landed her in trouble. Madhumitha's fans were shocked to see the bandage around her forearm during the time of her exit from the Bigg Boss house and now, they are left even more shocked to see a picture, which has been doing the rounds on social media. A picture of Madhumitha and the wrist area on which she had tried to inflict an injury, has been doing the rounds on social media.