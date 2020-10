ఛీ కొట్టిన అవినాష్.. గట్టిగా ముద్దు పెట్టిన మోనాల్.. క్లారిటీ వచ్చిందటూ అఖిల్

English summary

Bigg Boss Telugu 8th weekend show: Nominations for Eight week eliminations goes very furious. Ariana, Akhil, Lasya, Monal, Mehaboob were nominated in the shows. In this house, Monal finds the brother in the form of Mehaboob Dilse. Avinash gets emotional with Ariana after nomination process. Monal Gajjar gives lovely kiss to Mukku Avinash creates fun and viral .