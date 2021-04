English summary

Young Tiger Jr NTR is all set for the Telugu small screen show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of the Hindi game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Speculations are doing the rounds that Jr NTR's Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu which was supposed to get launched in May is likely to get postponed to June due to Covid reasons. an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.