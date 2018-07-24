 »   » బిగ్ బాస్: మరొక ఛాన్స్ ఇవ్వాలని కోరుతున్న నూతన్ నాయుడు

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
nutan naidu bigg boss2 bigg boss 2 telugu bhanu sri tejaswi madivada samrat reddy nani సంజన అన్నె తేజస్వి మదివాడ సమ్రాట్ రెడ్డి బిగ్ బాస్ 2 బిగ్ బాస్ 2 తెలుగు నాని
"As I took the exit in the second week, I did not have the chance to entertain everyone. If given a second chance, I would be ready to entertain every one of you and give my best in the house. People's votes can change the fate of anyone and can result in creating a new history. I would oblige the decision of the people. I kindly hope that people vote for me and give me one more chance to entertain them." said Nuthan Naidu.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 8:44 [IST]