 బిగ్ బాస్: మరొక ఛాన్స్ ఇవ్వాలని కోరుతున్న నూతన్ నాయుడు

బిగ్ బాస్: మరొక ఛాన్స్ ఇవ్వాలని కోరుతున్న నూతన్ నాయుడు

    బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంటి నుండి ఎలిమినేట్ అయిన వారికి మళ్లీ ఇంట్లోకి ప్రవేశించే అవకాశం కల్పించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అయితే ఇది ప్రేక్షకులు వేసే ఓటు మీదనే ఆధారపడి ఉంది. సంజన, నూతన్ నాయుడు, కిరీటి దామరాజు, యాంకర్ శ్యామల, భానుశ్రీ, తేజస్వి మదివాడ వీరిలో ఎవరికి ప్రేక్షకుల నుండి ఎక్కువ ఓట్లు పడితే వారికి మళ్లీ ఇంట్లోకి ప్రవేశించే అవకాశం ఉంటుంది.

    ఈ నేపథ్యంలో తనకు మరొక అవకాశం కల్పించాలని కోరుతున్నాడు నూతన్ నాయుడు. మీ అందరి ప్రేమాభిమానాలతో బిగ్ బాస్ లో రెండు వారాలు ఉన్నాను. హౌస్ లో ఉన్నప్పుడూ, బయటకు వచ్చిన తరువాత కూడా మీరు చూపించిన ఆదరణ, అభిమానం జీవితంలో ఎప్పుడూ మరచిపోలేను. రెండో వారంలోనే బయటకు వచ్చేయటం వల్ల మిమ్మల్ని పూర్తిగా అలరించే అవకాశం, నన్ను నేను ఆవిష్కరించుకునే అవకాశం నాకు దొరకలేదని తెలిపారు.

    ఈ సారి అవకాశం దొరికితే నా శక్తి సామర్ధ్యాలను పూర్తి స్థాయిలో వినియోగించుకోవాలని అనుకుంటున్నాను. దానికి మీ ఆదరణ కావాలి. మీ ఆశీస్సులు కావాలి. మీ కొండంత మద్దతు కావాలి. మీరంతా నావెంటే ఉన్నారని, ఉంటారని నా నమ్మకం. మరో సారి బిగ్ బాస్ లోకి అడుగుపెట్టే అవకాశాన్ని, మిమ్మల్ని మెప్పించగలిగే అదృష్టాన్ని ఇస్తారని ఆశిస్తున్నాను అన్నారు.

    మీ ఓటు రాతల్ని, తలరాతల్నీ మారుస్తుంది. కొత్త చరిత్రల్ని సృష్టిస్తుంది. కొత్త అధ్యాయాల్ని లిఖిస్తుంది. మీ ఓటు నన్ను గెలిపిస్తుందని, నడిపిస్తుందని నా నమ్మకం. ఆట నాది అభిమానం మీది. నా గెలుపైనా ఓటమైనా అదెప్పుడూ మీదే. మీ నిర్ణయమే నాకు శిరోధార్యమని తెలిపారు.

    "As I took the exit in the second week, I did not have the chance to entertain everyone. If given a second chance, I would be ready to entertain every one of you and give my best in the house. People's votes can change the fate of anyone and can result in creating a new history. I would oblige the decision of the people. I kindly hope that people vote for me and give me one more chance to entertain them." said Nuthan Naidu.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 8:44 [IST]
