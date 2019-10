రంగంలోకి దిగిన సింగర్స్.. రాహుల్, శ్రీముఖి మధ్యే పోరు.. కౌసల్య, హేమచంద్ర మద్దతు ఎవరికంటే..?

View this post on Instagram

I did my part !!! What about you guys.. Great going Rahul.. You are well deserved to get the Finale ticket and Wish you All The Best 👍😊💐 Open Hotstar > Bigboss3 Telugu > Vote and Vote for @sipligunjrahul As simple@as that!!! 😁 . . . . . #rahulsipligunj #bigboss3telugu