పెళ్లికి ముందే బ్రేకప్.. బిగ్ బాస్ లో వచ్చిన డబ్బు అలా ఖర్చు చేశా: బిగ్ బాస్ 1 విన్నర్ శివ బాలాజీ

English summary

It is a known fact that Shivabalaji, who once received good craze with many films as an actor, received recognition on another level by Bigg Boss. However, the craze as a Shivabalaji actor was well received but the chances were not as wide as expected. Apart from that he also made a movie in the middle and got a bit damaged. In a recent interview, Shivabalaji revealed some interesting facts about his personal life.