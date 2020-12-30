తెలుగు
      చిరంజీవి బ్లడ్ బ్యాంక్‌లో అలా.. మళ్లీ మార్కులు కొట్టేసిన సోహెల్ మెహబూబ్

      బిగ్ బాస్ షో నాల్గో సీజన్ ముగిసింది. కానీ నాల్గో సీజన్‌లోని కంటెస్టెంట్ల్ హవా మాత్రం పెరుగుతూ వస్తూనే ఉంది. కథ వేరే ఉంటది అని అంటూనే చివరకు కథను మలుపు తిప్పేశాడు సోహెల్. ఇక ఇప్పుడు కూడా సోషల్ మీడియాలో బిగ్ బాస్ విన్నర్ అభిజిత్ కంటే సోహెల్ హడావిడే ఎక్కువైంది. అందరి కంటే ముందుగా సినిమాను ప్రకటించి సోహెల్ షాక్ ఇచ్చాడు. మెహబూబ్ హింట్ వీడియోతో మరింతగా సోహెల్ వార్తల్లో వైరల్ అయ్యాడు.

      మెగాస్టార్ వరాలజల్లు..

      మెగాస్టార్ వరాలజల్లు..

      బిగ్ బాస్ ఫినాలె ఎపిసోడ్‌లో మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి కంటెస్టెంట్లను ఏ రేంజ్‌లో ప్రశంసించాడో పొగడ్తలతో ముంచెత్తాడో అందరికీ తెలిసిందే. మరీ ముఖ్యంగా సోహెల్, మెహబూబ్‌లను ఆకాశానికెత్తేశాడు. సినిమా ఆఫర్లు, పది లక్షల చెక్, సురేఖ వండిన మటన్ ఇలా ఎన్నో రకాలుగా వరాలు కురిపించాడు.

      హైలెట్ అయ్యారు..

      హైలెట్ అయ్యారు..

      చిరంజీవి మెహబూబ్ సోహెల్ పండించిన ఎమోషన్ బిగ్ బాస్ ఫినాలే ఎపిసోడ్‌కు హైలెట్ అయింది. ఆ రోజు విన్నర్, రన్నర్‌గా నిలిచిన అభిజిత్, అఖిల్‌లకు ఎలాంటి గుర్తింపు లేకుండా పోయింది. మొత్తంగా మెహబూబ్ సోహెల్‌లే ఫుల్ ఫేమస్ అయ్యారు.

      వీడియో వైరల్..

      వీడియో వైరల్..

      బిగ్ బాస్ నాల్గో సీజన్ ముగిశాక మెహబూబ్ హింట్ వీడియో తెగ వైరల్ అయింది. మెహబూబ్ ఇచ్చిన క్లూతోనే సోహెల్ 25 లక్షలు తీసుకుని బయటకు వచ్చాడని అందరూ ఆరోపించారు. తాము అలాంటి పనులు చేయలేదని ఇద్దరూ కూడా ఆ వార్తలను ఖండించారు. ఈ ఇద్దరూ బయట కలిసి చేసే రచ్చ మామూలుగా ఉండటం లేదు.

      స్పెషల్ వీడియోలు..

      స్పెషల్ వీడియోలు..

      మెహబూబ్ తన యూట్యూబ్ చానెల్‌లో సోహెల్‌ను స్పెషల్ ఇంటర్వ్యూ చేశాడు. ఇందులో రకరకాల ప్రశ్నలు, టాస్కులు చేశారు. మొత్తానికి బయటకు వచ్చాక కూడా ఈ ఇద్దరూ హాట్ టాపిక్ అవుతూనే వస్తున్నారు. తాజాగా మరోసారి ఈ ఇద్దరూ మార్కులు కొట్టేశారు.

      రక్తదానం..

      రక్తదానం..

      చిరంజీవి బ్లడ్ బ్యాంక్‌లో రక్తదానం చేసిన సోహెల్ మెహబూబ్‌లపై నెటిజన్లు ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తున్నారు. రక్తం ఇవ్వడంపై మెహబూబ్ స్పందిస్తూ.. అవసరంలో ఉన్న వారికి తిరిగి ఇవ్వడం అనేది ఎంతో గొప్ప ఫీలింగ్, సంతృప్తిని ఇస్తుందని చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు.

      English summary
      Story first published: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 18:35 [IST]
