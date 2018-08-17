 »   » బాధాకర విషయమే, కానీ చెప్పక తప్పడం లేదు: యాంకర్ సుమ

English summary

STAR MAHILA Is Going To Be Stopped. Anchor Suma. The team of Star Mahila announced the end of the program on social media saying, "The moment you think of Suma, the first thing that comes to your mind is the exclusive ladies game show, #StarMahila, which is aired on Etv. The show has been running for the past 12 years making it the longest television show hosted by a single female anchor in India. Like how all good things come to an end, Star Mahila too will end it's precious journey very soon with a fabulous finale episode. If you are an ardent fan of Suma and Star Mahila, if you love her and if you want your greeting to reach out to her. Then, please make a selfie video of how much you love Suma, how much you are going to miss Star Mahila? The best videos will be made a part of the finale episode. Post your video with #farewelltoSM #awesomejourney #onlyladiesshow #proudmoment.