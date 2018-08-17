తెలుగు
 బాధాకర విషయమే, కానీ చెప్పక తప్పడం లేదు: యాంకర్ సుమ

బాధాకర విషయమే, కానీ చెప్పక తప్పడం లేదు: యాంకర్ సుమ

    యాంకర్ సుమ హోస్ట్ చేస్తున్న 'స్టార్ మహిళ' కార్యక్రమం దశాబ్ద కాలంగా ప్రసారం అవుతూ ఎన్నో రికార్డులు క్రియేట్ చేసింది. సుధీర్ఘ కాలం పాటు సాగిన ఈ షోకు త్వరలో ముగింపు పలకనున్నారు. ఈ విషయం బాధాకరమే అయినా చెప్పక తప్పడం లేదు అంటూ సుమ ఓ వీడియో పోస్టు చేశారు. ఈ షోను ఆపడం నాకు కూడా బాధగానే ఉందని చెబుతూనే, నిలిపివేయాల్సిన పరిస్థితులు ఎందుకు ఏర్పడ్డాయో కూడా చెప్పే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు.

    ముగింపు పలుకుతున్నాం

    ముగింపు పలుకుతున్నాం

    సుమ మాట్లాడుతూ... ‘ఏకదాటిగా 12 సంవత్సరాల నుండి ఈ లేడీస్ గేమ్ షో రన్ చేస్తున్నాం. ఇది వన్ అండ్ ఓన్లీ లేడీస్ గేమ్ షోగా ఇండియాలో పేరు తెచ్చుకుంది. లిమ్కా బుక్ ఆఫ్ రికార్డ్స్‌లోకి ఎక్కింది. అయితే వినూత్నమైన కార్యక్రమాలను తీసుకొచ్చే ప్రయత్నంలో భాగంగా ప్రస్తుతానికి స్టార్ మహిళకు ఒక చిన్న ముగింపు పలుకుతున్నామని సుమ తెలిపారు.

    బాధ కలుగుతుంది కానీ...

    బాధ కలుగుతుంది కానీ...

    ఈ విషయం మీకు కొంచెం బాధ కలుగిస్తుందని తెలుసు, ఎందుకంటే స్టార్ మహిళ మధ్యాహ్నం 1 గంటకు ప్రసారం అవుతుంది. మీ పిల్లలకు అన్నం తినిపిస్తూ, లేదా మీరు భోజనం చేస్తూ సరదాగా చూస్తూ గడిపే టైం. ఈ కార్యక్రమంతో మీకు మంచి అనుబంధం ఏర్పడింది అని సుమ గుర్తు చేసుకున్నారు.

    మీ ప్రేమను వీడియో రూపంలో

    మీ ప్రేమను వీడియో రూపంలో

    మీరు స్టార్ మహిళ అభిమానులైతే, స్టార్ మహిళ కార్యక్రమాన్ని ఎంతగానో ప్రేమించిన ప్రేక్షకులైనట్లయితే, నేనంటే ఇష్టపడే ప్రేక్షకులు అయినట్లయితే ఒక చిన్న వీడియోను, మీ ప్రేమను మాకు పంపించండి. బెస్ట్ వీడియోస్‌ను గ్రాండ్ ఫినాలెలో ప్రసారం చేయడం జరుగుతుంది.

    నా గుండెల్లో దాచుకుంటా

    ఏజ్‌తో సంబంధం లేకుండా చిన్న పిల్లల దగ్గర నుండి పెద్ద వాళ్లందరినీ నాకు చాలా దగ్గర చేసినటువంటి ఏకైక కార్యక్రమం స్టార్ మహిళ. నేనెప్పటికీ ఈ కార్యక్రమాన్ని నా గుండెల్లో దాంచుకుంటాను అని సుమ తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    STAR MAHILA Is Going To Be Stopped. Anchor Suma. The team of Star Mahila announced the end of the program on social media saying, "The moment you think of Suma, the first thing that comes to your mind is the exclusive ladies game show, #StarMahila, which is aired on Etv. The show has been running for the past 12 years making it the longest television show hosted by a single female anchor in India. Like how all good things come to an end, Star Mahila too will end it's precious journey very soon with a fabulous finale episode. If you are an ardent fan of Suma and Star Mahila, if you love her and if you want your greeting to reach out to her. Then, please make a selfie video of how much you love Suma, how much you are going to miss Star Mahila? The best videos will be made a part of the finale episode. Post your video with #farewelltoSM #awesomejourney #onlyladiesshow #proudmoment.
