Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
pooja ramachandran bhanu sri tejaswi madivada samrat reddy bigg boss2 bigg boss 2 telugu nani పూజా రాంచంద్రన్ తేజస్వి మదివాడ సమ్రాట్ రెడ్డి బిగ్ బాస్ 2 బిగ్ బాస్ 2 తెలుగు నాని
English summary
Bigg Boss 2 Telugu 44 day highlights. Natural star Nani kicks off Season 2 with 16 interesting housemates, all set to begin their journey in the Bigg Boss house for the next 106 days. After elimination, New celebrity Pooja Ramchandran has joined in the Bigboss house.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 11:00 [IST]