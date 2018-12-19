English summary

Kapil Sharma’s show The Kapil Sharma Show goes on air from December 29, 2018. This time, the comedian seems to be in his elements and has come all prepped up to make the audience laugh. Sony TV has released a 30 seconds clip from the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Simbaa actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. They were accompanied by the film’s director Rohit Shetty.