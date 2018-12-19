తెలుగు
కడుపు చెక్కలవ్వడం ఖాయం: డిసెంబర్ 29 నుంచి కపిల్ శర్మ షో రీ‌స్టార్ట్

    కపిల్ శర్మ... ఒకప్పుడు హిందీ టెలివిజన్ రంగంలో తిరుగులేని కమెడియన్. తన షోలతో కొన్నేళ్ల పాటు బుల్లితెర రంగంలో హవా కొనసాగించాడు. అయితే పలు వివాదాల కారణంగా అతడి టీవీ షోలు ఈ ఏడాది ప్రారంభంలోనే ఆగిపోయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆ తర్వాత డిప్రెషన్లోకి వెళ్లిపోయిన కపిల్ కొంతకాలం అమెరికాలో చికిత్స తీసుకున్నాడు.

    అయితే ఇపుడు అంతా సెట్టవ్వడంతో పాటు వారం రోజుల క్రితమే తన ప్రియురాలు గిన్ని చాత్రత్‌ను పెళ్లాడారు. మరో పది రోజుల్లో తన కామెడీ షోల ద్వారా కపిల్ రీ ఎంట్రీ ఇవ్వ బోతున్నారు. డిసెంబర్ 29 నుంచి 'ది కపిల్ శర్మ షో' ప్రసారం కాబోతోంది. ఈ విషయాన్ని ఖరారు చేస్తూ సోనీ టీవీ ప్రోమో విడుదల చేసింది.

    రోహిత్ శెట్టి దర్శకత్వంలో రణవీర్ సింగ్, సారా అలీ ఖాన్ జంటగా తెరకెక్కిన 'సింబా' చిత్ర బృందంతో కపిల్ శర్మ తన రీ ఎంట్రీ షో ప్రారంభించబోతున్నాడు. ఇందులో కడుపు చెక్కలయ్యే పంచులు పేలుతాయని టీజర్ చూస్తే స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    కపిల్ శర్మ... టీవీ కమెడియన్స్ కికు శర్ద, సుమోనా చక్కవర్తి, భారతి సింగ్, చందన్ ప్రభాకర్‌తో కలిసి ఈ షో చేస్తున్నాడు. గతంలో హయ్యెస్ట్ టీఆర్పీలు సాధించిన కపిల్ షో మరోసారి పూర్వవైభవాన్ని పొందుతుందని అంతా భావిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Kapil Sharma’s show The Kapil Sharma Show goes on air from December 29, 2018. This time, the comedian seems to be in his elements and has come all prepped up to make the audience laugh. Sony TV has released a 30 seconds clip from the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Simbaa actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. They were accompanied by the film’s director Rohit Shetty.
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 16:16 [IST]
