తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    బిగ్‌బాస్ 3: ఆ పాప ఎక్స్‌ఫోజింగుకు సెన్సార్ పెట్టాలంటూ ట్రోల్స్!

    By
    |

    తెలుగు టీవీ రంగంలో అతిపెద్ద రియాలిటీ షో బిగ్ బాస్ సీజన్ 3 గ్రాండ్‌గా మొదలైంది. నాగార్జున హోస్ట్ చేస్తున్న ఈ షో రోజులు గడిచే కొద్దీ మరింత ఆసక్తికరంగా సాగుతోంది. ఈ సారి బిగ్ బాస్ హౌస్‌లో ఉన్న 15 సెలబ్రిటీలు మంచి గుర్తింపు ఉన్న సెలబ్రిటీలే కావడంతో ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి స్పందన కూడా బావుంది.

    హౌస్‌లోకి వచ్చిన వారంతా తమకు మద్దతుగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో ప్రచారం చేసేందుకు, ప్రేక్షకుల ఓట్లు పడేలా వ్యూహాలు రచించేందుకు ప్రత్యేకంగా ఎక్స్‌పర్టులతో కూడిన టీమ్స్ నియమించుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే కొందరి పేర్ల మీద సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఆర్మీలు కూడా ఫాం కావడం విశేషం.

    సోషల్ మీడియాలో ట్రోల్స్

    సోషల్ మీడియాలో ట్రోల్స్

    వారు, వీరు అనే తేడా లేకుండా బిగ్‌బాస్ 3లో పాల్గొన్న దాదాపు అందరు కంటెస్టెంట్ల పైనా ట్రోల్స్ జరుగుతూనే ఉన్నాయి. జాఫర్, హేమ, శ్రీముఖి, వరుణ్ సందేశ్ లాంటి వారిపై ఈ ట్రోల్స్ ప్రభావం కాస్త ఎక్కువగానే ఉంది. చాలా వరకు ఇవి నవ్వు తెప్పించే విధంగా కామెడీ యాంగిల్‌లో ఉంటున్నాయి.

    పునర్నవి డ్రెస్సుపై ఫన్నీ మీమ్స్

    పునర్నవి డ్రెస్సుపై ఫన్నీ మీమ్స్

    అయితే ఈ షోలో పాల్గొన్న యంగ్ యాక్ట్రెస్ పునర్నవి బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంట్లో చిట్టిపొట్టి షార్ట్స్ ధరించి సూపర్ హాట్‌గా లుక్‌తో కనిపిస్తున్నారు. ఆమె లుక్ చూసిన నెటిజన్స్ ఫన్నీ మీమ్స్‌తో ట్రోల్ చేస్తున్నారు. అయితే ఈ ట్రోల్స్ వల్ల పునర్నవికి మంచే జరుగుతోందని చెప్పొచ్చు. ఇప్పటి వరకు ఆమెను ఎవరూ పట్టించుకునేవారు లేరు, కనీసం ఈ రకంగా అయినా అందరి దృష్టిలో పడుతున్నారు.

    ఆ పాప ఎక్స్‌ఫోజింగుకు సెన్సార్ పెట్టాలంటూ

    ఆ పాప ఎక్స్‌ఫోజింగుకు సెన్సార్ పెట్టాలంటూ

    ఈ పాప ఎక్స్‌ఫోజింగ్‌కు సెన్సార్ ఉంటే బావుంటుంది అంటూ కొందరు కామెంట్స్ చేస్తుండటం గమనార్హం. అయితే ఈ ట్రోల్స్ ఎఫెక్ట్ పునర్నవికి ఓటింగ్ పరంగా కలిసొస్తుందా? లేక మైనస్ అవుతుందా? అనేది మరికొన్ని రోజులు ఆగితేకానీ చెప్పలేం.

    ఎవరీ పునర్నవి భూపాలం

    ఎవరీ పునర్నవి భూపాలం

    పునర్నవి భూపాలం విజయవాడ అమ్మాయి. వయసు 23 సంత్సరాలు. ‘ఉయ్యాల జంపాల' సినిమాలో హీరోయిన్ ఫ్రెండ్ పాత్ర పోషించడం ద్వారా తెరంగ్రేటం చేసింది. అయితే పలు చిత్రాల్లో నటించినా పెద్దగా గుర్తింపు రాలేదు. ఇపుడు బిగ్ బాస్ 3లో అవకాశం రావడంతో..... కనీసం ఈ షో ద్వారా అయినా మంచి పాపులారిటీ దక్కించుకుని సినిమా రంగంలో సెటిలవ్వాలనే ప్లాన్లో ఉందట.

    More BIGG BOSS 3 News

    English summary
    Trolls on Bigg Boss 3 contestant Punarnavi Bhupalam. Punarnavi Bhupalam is a South Indian actress, Who started as a theatre student and ended up in movies at the age 17, her debut as the supporting role in the movie "UYYALA JAMPALA" was quite impressive and remarkable, her journey from there started and is been going on. she majored in Psychology with journalism and is keen about her education. she did her schooling in Vijayawada, currently living in Hyderabad.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue