Trolls on Bigg Boss 3 contestant Punarnavi Bhupalam. Punarnavi Bhupalam is a South Indian actress, Who started as a theatre student and ended up in movies at the age 17, her debut as the supporting role in the movie "UYYALA JAMPALA" was quite impressive and remarkable, her journey from there started and is been going on. she majored in Psychology with journalism and is keen about her education. she did her schooling in Vijayawada, currently living in Hyderabad.