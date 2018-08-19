 »   » ఎవడైనా హగ్గులిస్తే కొట్టేస్తా: పాపను పరేషాన్ చేసిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Vijay Devarakonda visited the Bigg Boss Telugu house and promoted his film latest film Geetha Govindam. Geetha Govindam directed by Parasuram, produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 pictures. It stars Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.