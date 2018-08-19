తెలుగు
 ఎవడైనా హగ్గులిస్తే కొట్టేస్తా: పాపను పరేషాన్ చేసిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ

ఎవడైనా హగ్గులిస్తే కొట్టేస్తా: పాపను పరేషాన్ చేసిన విజయ్ దేవరకొండ

    'గీత గోవిందం' సినిమా విజయంతో మంచి జోష్ మీద విజయ్ దేవరకొండ సినిమాను ప్రమోట్ చేయడానికి దర్శకుడు పరశురాంతో కలిసి బిగ్‌బాస్ హౌస్‌లోకి ఎంటరయయాడు. ఆదివారం రాత్రి ప్రసారం అయ్యే షోలో ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన ఎపిసోడ్ ప్రసారం కానుంది. నానితో కలిసి ఇంటి సభ్యులను విజయ్ ఓ ఆటాడుకున్నాడు. ఈ సందర్భంగా విజయ్... దీప్తి సునైనతో కొన్ని అల్లరి పనులు చేయించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఆమె అలా చేయడం వల్ల ఇంటి సభ్యులు ఎలా ఫీలవుతారు అనేది ప్రేక్షకులకు చూపించడమే ఈ ఆటలో అసలు ఉద్దేశ్యంగా కనిపిస్తోంది.

    ఎమెషనల్ అయి ఏడ్చేయ్

    మీ అక్క పెళ్లి గురించి విని ఎమోషనల్ అయి ఏడుస్తున్నట్లు నటించు... అని విజయ్ చెప్పడంతో సునైనా అలానే చేసింది. దీంతో ఇంటి సభ్యులు కూడా ఎమోషనల్ అయినట్లు తాజాగా విడుదలైన ప్రోమో చూస్తే స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    ఎవడైనా హగ్గులు ఇస్తే కొట్టేస్తా

    దీప్తి సునైనాను అందరూ ప్రేమతో హగ్ చేసుకుంటుంటే..... విజయ్ సరదా కామెంట్స్ చేశారు. హగ్గులు అందరికీ ఇస్తున్నారా? నీకు మాత్రమే ఇస్తున్నారా? ఎవడైనా హగ్ ఇస్తే వచ్చి కొట్టేస్తా అంటూ ఆట పట్టించారు.

    ఓ ఆటాడుకున్నాడు

    సునైనా ద్వారా విజయ్ ఇంటి సభ్యులను ఓ ఆటాడుకున్నాడు. ఆమెతో ఇంటి సభ్యులకు లడ్డూలు తినిపించే పని అప్పగించి చిలిపి పనులు చేయిస్తూ ఇంటి సభ్యులను పరేషాన్ చేశాడు. సునైన ఎందుకిలా చేస్తుందో అర్థంకాక అంతా ఆశ్చర్యపోయారు.

    అమిత్ సీరియస్

    సోఫాలో పడుకున్న ఉన్న అమిత్ మొహం మీద నీళ్లు పోయాలని, వెంటనే ఆ బాటిల్ గణేష్ చేతిలో పెట్టాలని విజయ్ సూచించాడు. సునైనా అలా చేయగా.... అమిత్ సీరియస్‌ అయినట్లు ప్రోమోలో కనిపించింది. మరి ఆ తర్వాత ఏం జరిగింది అనేది తెలియాలంటే ఈ రోజు రాత్రి ప్రసారం అయ్యే షోలో చూడాల్సిందే.

    English summary
    Vijay Devarakonda visited the Bigg Boss Telugu house and promoted his film latest film Geetha Govindam. Geetha Govindam directed by Parasuram, produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of GA2 pictures. It stars Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
