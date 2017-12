 »   » దుమ్మురేపుతున్న వైవా హర్ష.. ఆయన ‘ప్రిపరేషన్’ వైరల్

English summary

The Viva team, which shot to fame with the popular Telugu comedy short film with the same title, are back, this time with their take on how students prepare for exams. The video, which has gone viral on social media and is trending on YouTube, is part of a series that the YouTube channel is doing on examinations as a whole. YouTube star ‘Viva’ Harsha plays the role of the teacher in this comedy sketch, who is irked by the answer papers submitted by his students, and announces that there will be a fresh exam the next morning.