తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » కౌశల్‌కు ‘కుక్కల’ ముప్పు.. బిగ్‌బాస్ ఎలిమినేట్ చేస్తాడా! రంగంలోకి కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ!

కౌశల్‌కు ‘కుక్కల’ ముప్పు.. బిగ్‌బాస్ ఎలిమినేట్ చేస్తాడా! రంగంలోకి కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంటిలో ఇతర సభ్యులు చేస్తున్న కుట్రలను ధీటుగా ఎదుర్కొంటూ కౌశల్‌ ముందుకెళ్తున్నాడు. హౌస్‌లో వివక్ష పెరుగుతున్న కొద్ది కౌశల్‌కు బయట సానుభూతి పెరుగుతున్నది. ఒక్కడ్ని చేసి ఐదుగురు కలిస మాటలు, భౌతిక దాడులు చేయడంపై కౌశల్‌కు మద్దతు పెరుగుతున్నది. కుక్కల వ్యాఖ్యల నేపథ్యంలో కౌశల్‌ను ఎలిమినేట్ చేస్తారా? అనే ప్రశ్నపై సోషల్ మీడియాలో చర్చ పెద్ద ఎత్తున జరుగుతున్నది.

    బిగ్‌బాస్ విజేత ఎవరో తేల్చేసిన అమిత్.. కౌశల్ గురించి సీరియస్ కామెంట్స్.. దీప్తి, తనీష్ రిలేషన్..

    ఏకాకిగా మారిన కౌశల్

    ఏకాకిగా మారిన కౌశల్

    ఇంటిలో ఏకాకి అయినప్పటికీ.. 100 రోజులుగా కౌశల్ నిగ్రహాన్ని పాటించాడు. అదే ఆయనకు శ్రీరామరక్షగా మారింది. తొణుకు, బెణుకు లేకుండా కౌశల్ టాస్క్‌లు ఆడటంతో ఆయనకు విశేష ప్రజాదరణ పెరిగింది.

    కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ మద్దతుతో

    కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ మద్దతుతో

    ఇంటి సభ్యులు నామినేట్ చేసినప్పుడల్లా కౌశల్‌కు తన ఆర్మీ మద్దతుగా నిలిచింది. బయట కౌశల్ ఆర్మీని చూసి సెలబ్రిటీలే కంగు తింటున్నారు. ఒకవేళ బిగ్‌బాస్ నుంచి కౌశల్ అనూహ్యంగా బయటకు వస్తే బయట రచ్చరచ్చగా మారుతుందనే మాట బలంగా వినిపిస్తున్నది.

    కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ ర్యాలీ

    కౌశల్ ఆర్మీ ర్యాలీ

    కౌశల్‌ ఆర్మీ హైదరాబాద్‌లో ఇటీవల నిర్వహించిన ర్యాలీకి అభిమానులు బ్రహ్మరధం పట్టారు. వేలాది మంది స్వచ్చందంగా తరలిరావడం చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. కౌశల్ ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రమేయం లేకుండానే ఇలాంటి ప్రజాదరణ పొందడంపై సెలబ్రిటీలే ఆశ్చర్యం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

    కౌశల్‌కు ముప్పుగా మారిన ‘కుక్కలు'

    కౌశల్‌కు ముప్పుగా మారిన ‘కుక్కలు'

    కుక్కల్లా మీద పడుతున్నారని ఇంటి సభ్యులపై కౌశల్ తీవ్రమైన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసినప్పటికీ బయట ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి అనూహ్యమైన మద్దతు లభిస్తున్నది. హద్దు మీరితే ఇంటి నుంచి బయటకు పంపిస్తానని బిగ్‌బాస్ హెచ్చరికలు చేసిన నేపథ్యంలో కౌశల్‌ను ఈ రోజు ఇంటి నుంచి బయటకు పంపిస్తారా అనే విషయాన్ని వేచి చూడాల్సిందే.

    దుబాయ్‌లో కౌశల్ క్రేజ్

    దుబాయ్‌లో కౌశల్ క్రేజ్

    తాజాగా కౌశల్ క్రేజ్ అంటే ఏమిటో మరోసారి రుజువైంది. దుబాయ్‌లో ఇండియా, హాంకాంగ్ మధ్య జరిగిన మ్యాచ్‌లో భారతీయ జెండాతోపాటు కౌశల్ ఫొటోను ఆర్మీ ఎగురువేసింది. దాంతో ఆయన క్రేజ్ ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా మరోసారి మార్మోగింది. కౌశల్‌కు ఏ చిన్న నష్టం జరిగిన అభిమానులు ఏదైనా చేయడానికి సిద్దంగా ఉన్నట్టు చెప్పుకొంటున్నారు.

    English summary
    Bigg Boss2 Telugu 100 day Telugu highlights. Natural star Nani kicks off Season 2 with 16 interesting housemates, all set to begin their journey in the Bigg Boss house for the next 106 days. After 99 days of the game, Amit Tiwari Eliminated from the house. on 100th day, Bigg Boss nominated all the member for Elimination.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 14:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue