 'ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్' ట్రైలర్ రెస్పాన్స్ అదుర్స్.. 10 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్!

‘ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్’ ట్రైలర్ రెస్పాన్స్ అదుర్స్.. 10 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్!

By
    ఎన్టీ రామారావు జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న 'ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్' చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్ ఇటీవల విడుదలైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ట్రైలర్‌‌కు అద్భుతమైన రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. ఇప్పటి వరకు ఈ ట్రైలర్ 10 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్ సొంతం చేసుకుంది.

    ఈ చిత్రంలో ఎన్టీ రామారావు పాత్రలో బాలకృష్ణ నటిస్తుండగా, ఎన్టీఆర్ సతీమణి బసవతారకం పాత్రలో విద్యాబాలన్ నటిస్తున్నారు. ట్రైలర్ విడుదలైన తర్వాత సినిమాపై అంచనాలు మరింత పెరిగాయి. సినిమా ఎప్పుడు వస్తుందా? రామారావు జీవిత చరిత్రను తెరపై చూసి తరించాలని చాలా మంది అభిమానులు వెయిట్ చేస్తున్నారు.

    10 Million views for NTR Trailer

    'ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్' రెండు భాగాలుగా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. మొదటి భాగం 'ఎన్టీఆర్-కథానాయకుడు', రెండో భాగం 'ఎన్టీఆర్-మహానాయకుడు'గా జనవరి 9, ఫిబ్రవరి 7న విడుదల కాబోతున్నాయి.

    ఎంఎం కీరవాణి అందించిన సంగీతం సూపర్ హిట్టయింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఇంకా కళ్యాణ్ రామ్, రానా దగ్గుబాటి, సుమంత, ప్రకాష్ రాజ్, మురళీ శర్మ, నరేష్, కైకాల సత్యనారాయణ, రకుల్ ప్రీత్, నిత్యా మీనన్ తదితరులు ముఖ్యపాత్రల్లో నటించారు.

    English summary
    The trailer of ‘NTR’ biopic has crossed 10 million views and is still getting a terrific response from the audience. Nandamuri Balakrishna who played the title role of NTR, impressed one and all with his incredible transformation. In different get-ups just like NTR while Bollywood actress Vidya Balan played the role of Nandamuri Basavatarakam. NTR biopic is being made in two parts ‘NTR – Kathanayakudu’ and ‘NTR – Mahanayakudu.’ A directorial of Krish Jagarlamudi, MM Keeravani has composed the music. NTR – Kathanayakudu’ is releasing on January 9th while ‘NTR – Mahanayakudu’ is hitting the screens on February 7th.
    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 16:45 [IST]
