 »   » ‘ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్’ ట్రైలర్ రెస్పాన్స్ అదుర్స్.. 10 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్!

English summary

The trailer of ‘NTR’ biopic has crossed 10 million views and is still getting a terrific response from the audience. Nandamuri Balakrishna who played the title role of NTR, impressed one and all with his incredible transformation. In different get-ups just like NTR while Bollywood actress Vidya Balan played the role of Nandamuri Basavatarakam. NTR biopic is being made in two parts ‘NTR – Kathanayakudu’ and ‘NTR – Mahanayakudu.’ A directorial of Krish Jagarlamudi, MM Keeravani has composed the music. NTR – Kathanayakudu’ is releasing on January 9th while ‘NTR – Mahanayakudu’ is hitting the screens on February 7th.