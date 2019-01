English summary

The teaser of the movie '4 LETTERS', from Om Sri Chakra Creations launched by the legendary Sri. K. Raghavendra Rao garu at 11 a.m. today. He watched the teaser of the movie and was surprised by the wondrous performance of the hero, Eswar. He blessed Eswar believing that he has the potential to be a star in Tollywood. He appreciated the producer, Mr. Udaya Kumar Dommaraju for convening and supporting a luxuriant production. He told the director R. RaghuRaj, that he was intrigued by the eccentric teaser and is eagerly waiting to watch the movie. The audio launch will be performed on the 30th of January along with the release of theatrical trailer of the movie. The movie will hit the big screens on the second week of February.