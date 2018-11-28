తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » 2.0 పోటీని తట్టుకునేందుకు ‘టాక్సీవాలా’ న్యూ ఐడియా, 7 నిమిషాల కొత్త సీన్లు!

2.0 పోటీని తట్టుకునేందుకు ‘టాక్సీవాలా’ న్యూ ఐడియా, 7 నిమిషాల కొత్త సీన్లు!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, ప్రియాంక జవాల్కర్, మాళవిక నాయర్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో రూపొందిన 'టాక్సీవాలా' లీక్ సమస్యను సైతం అధిగమించి బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ విజయం సాధించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పటికే రూ. 35 కోట్లకుపైగా గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసిన ఈ చిత్రం నిర్మాతలకు, డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లకు రెట్టింపు లాభాలు తెచ్చిపెట్టింది.

    నేటి వరకు 'టాక్సీవాలా'కు ఎదురు లేదు. అయితే నవంబర్ 29 నుంచి రజనీకాంత్ 2.0 మూవీ థియేటర్లలోకి వస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రేక్షకులను థియేటర్లకు రప్పించేందుకు యూఎస్ఏ డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్ సరికొత్త ప్లాన్ వేశారు. ఈ సినిమాలో అదనంగా 7 నిమిషాల సీన్లు కలుపుతున్నారు.

    7 min Comedy Scenes Added In Taxiwala Movie

    హీరో విజయ్ వెంట ఉంటూ కమెడియన్ విష్ణు పోషించిన హాలీవుడ్ క్యారెక్టర్‌కు సంబంధించి ఈ సీన్లు ఉంటాయని తెలుస్తోంది. ఓ వైపు 2.0 ఫీవర్ కొనసాగుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో అదనంగా యాడ్ చేసిన 7 నిమిషాల సీన్లు చూసేందుకు ప్రేక్షకులు ఏ మేరకు ఆసక్తి చూపుతారో చూడాలి.

    టాక్సీవాలా చిత్రం ఇప్పటి వరకు ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా రూ. 35 కోట్ల గ్రాస్... రూ. 20 కోట్ల డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్ షేర్ వసూలూ చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. దీంతో సినిమాను కొనుగోలు చేసిన ప్రతి ఒక్క బయ్యర్ డబుల్ ప్రాఫిట్స్ తమ ఖాతాలో వేసుకున్నట్లయింది.

    English summary
    7 min Comedy Scenes Added In Taxiwala Movie. Taxiwaala is a 2018 science-fiction and horror comedy thriller film written and directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Priyanka Jawalkar and Malavika Nair in the lead roles. Ravi Prakash, Ravi Varma, and Uttej appear in supporting roles. Music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. The film is jointly bankrolled by UV Creations and Geetha Arts.
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 20:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue