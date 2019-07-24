అల్లు అర్జున్-త్రివిక్రమ్ మూవీ సెట్లోకి ఎంటరైన టబు, ఈ టీజర్ చూశారా..

స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్ హీరోగా ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు త్రివిక్రమ్ డైరెక్షన్లో ఓ మూవీ రూపొందుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇంకా టైటిల్ ఖరారు కాని ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రస్తుతం 'AA19' పేరుతో పిలుస్తున్నారు. పూజా హెగ్డే హీరోయిన్. ఇందులో సీనియర్ నటి టబు కీలక పాత్రలో పోషిస్తున్నారు.
టబు ఇటీవల ఈ మూవీ షూటింగులో జాయిన్ అయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా చిత్ర బృందం ఆమె లుక్ రివీల్ చేస్తూ ఓ టీజర్ విడుదల చేశారు. టబుకు స్వాగతం పలుకుతూ దీన్ని డిజైన్ చేశారు. ఈ వీడియోలో ఆమె ప్రేక్షకులకు హాయ్ చెబుతూ, డైలాగ్ ప్రాక్టీస్ చేస్తూ చీరకట్టులో కనిపించారు.
టబు టీజర్ ఆకట్టుకునే విధంగా ఉంది. దాదాపు పదేళ్ల గ్యాప్ తర్వాత ఆమె తెలుగులో సినిమా చేస్తున్నారు. అత్తారింటికి దారేది మూవీలో నదియా తరహాలో ఈ సినిమాలో ఆమె పాత్ర హైలెట్ అయ్యేలా ఉంటుందట.
గతంలో త్రివిక్రమ్తో కలిసి జులాయి, సన్నాఫ్ సత్యమూర్తి చిత్రాలు చేసిన అల్లు అర్జున్ తన 19వ సినిమాతో మూడో సారి మాటల మాంత్రికుడితో కలిసి పని చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ మూవీని హారిక అండ్ హాసిని క్రియేషన్స్. గీతా ఆర్ట్స్ సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
ఈ చిత్రంలో అల్లు అర్జున్, జయరాం, పూజా హెగ్డే, నివేదా పేతురాజ్, టబు, నవదీప్, సుశాంత్, సత్యరాజ్, సునిల్, రాజేంద్రప్రసాద్, రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ, బ్రహ్మాజీ, రాము రమేష్, మురళీ శర్మ, వెననెల కిషోర్, బ్రహ్మానందం నటిస్తున్నారు. తమన్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.
AA19 Team team Welcomes Tabu. AA19 is an upcoming Telugu film directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film features an ensemble cast, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles, while Tabu, Navdeep, Sushanth, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, and Sunil among others appear in pivotal roles. This will be the third movie in this director and actor combination after S/O Satyamurthy and Julai.
Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
