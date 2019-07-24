అల్లు అర్జున్-త్రివిక్రమ్ మూవీ సెట్లోకి ఎంటరైన టబు, ఈ టీజర్ చూశారా..

English summary

AA19 Team team Welcomes Tabu. AA19 is an upcoming Telugu film directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The film features an ensemble cast, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles, while Tabu, Navdeep, Sushanth, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, and Sunil among others appear in pivotal roles. This will be the third movie in this director and actor combination after S/O Satyamurthy and Julai.