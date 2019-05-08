యాక్షన్ కింగ్ అర్జున్, విజయ్ ఆంటోని పోటాపోటిగా కిల్లర్.. జూన్ మొదటివారంలో

English summary

Vijay Antony and Arjun starring ‘Kolaigaran’ is getting dubbed in Telugu as ‘Killer.’ Paarijatha Movie Creations banner has acquired the Telugu rights of the film. Currently the dubbing and post-production works of the film are going. Producers T. Naresh Kumar and T. Sridhar said, We are planning to launch the trailer in May second week and bring the movie to the theatres for Ramzan i.e, in June first week.