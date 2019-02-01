తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    హాలీవుడ్‌లో అడుగుపెట్టిన రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ.. ఏ సినిమా ద్వారా అంటే

    By
    |

    అర్జున్ రెడ్డి చిత్రంతో సినీరంగ ప్రవేశం చేసి ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకొన్న విలక్షణ నటుడు రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ కెరీర్ పరంగా దూసుకెళ్తున్నాడు. తెలుగు, తమిళ పరిశ్రమల్లో ఇప్పటికే అడుగుపెట్టిన ఆయన తాజాగా మరో ఘనతను సొంతం చేసుకొన్నాడు. తాను హాలీవుడ్ చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలోకి అడుగు పెట్టానని ట్వీట్ చేసి తన సంతోషాన్ని అభిమానులతో పంచుకొన్నారు. తాను సిల్క్ రోడ్ అనే చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నట్టు తెలుపుతూ ఆ చిత్ర పోస్టర్‌ను ట్వీట్ చేశాడు.

    Actor Rahul Ramakrishna steps into Hollywood

    నేను హాలీవుడ్ సినిమాలో నటించానని చెప్పడానికి ముందే ఈ వార్త మీడియాలో వైరల్ అయింది. నేను ఊహించిన దానికంటే చాలా మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ లభిస్తున్నది. ఇది నన్ను కొంతకాలంగా నన్ను వెంటాడుతున్న డ్రీమ్ ప్రాజెక్టు. నాకు మంచి గుర్తింపు తెస్తుందని బలంగా విశ్వసిస్తున్నాను అని రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నాడు.

    ఇటీవల రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ నటించిన గీత గోవిందం, భరత్ అనే నేను లాంటి చిత్రాలు ఘన విజయం సాధించాయి. తాజాగా హుషారు చిత్రంలో ఆయన పోషించిన కీలక పాత్ర ప్రేక్షకులు, సినీ విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలకు నోచుకొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. హుషారు చిత్రం 50 రోజులు పండుగను జరుపుకొన్నది. రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ నటించిన మిఠాయి చిత్రం త్వరలోనే విడుదల కానున్నది.

    English summary
    Actor Rahul Ramakrishna steps into Hollywood. He acted in Silk Road movie. He tweet that This news seems to have gotten out faster than I expected. Here is a small sneak peak into a dream project I’ve been chasing for a while now..my small humble entry into Hollywood. Hoping the effort reaches fruition soon..
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue