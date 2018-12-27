English summary

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action film written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, who made her debut in Tollywood with Bharat Ane Nenu, in the lead roles. Vivek Oberoi stars as the antagonist in this film which also has Prashanth, Aryan Rajesh, Sneha and Ananya in pivotal roles. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film, while senior producer DVV Danayya is bankrolling this film under the DVV Entertainments banner.