పవన్ కల్యాణ్‌తో ఆ కోరిక తీరలేదు. కానీ రాంచరణ్‌తో తీరింది.. నటి హేమ

    వినయ విధేయ రామ ప్రీ రిలీజ్ అంగరంగ వైభవంగా ప్రారంభమైంది. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి తారలు పోటెత్తారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఓ పాత్ర పోషించిన నటి హేమ కూడా ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి హాజయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా నటి హేమ మాట్లాడుతూ.. నేను రాంచరణ్‌కు అత్తగా నటిస్తున్నాను. పవర్ స్టార్‌కు అత్తగా నటించలేదు. అయితే మెగా పవర్ స్టార్‌కు అత్తగా నటించే అవకాశం లభించడం ద్వారా ఆ కోరిక తీరింది. అందుకు దర్శకుడు బోయపాటి శ్రీను, నిర్మాత డీవీవీ దానయ్యకి థ్యాంక్స్ చెప్పాలి అని అన్నారు.

    రంగస్థలం సెన్సేషనల్ హిట్ తర్వాత మెగా పవర్ స్టార్ రాంచరణ్ నటించిన చిత్రం వినయ విధేయ రామ. ఈ చిత్రానికి క్రేజీ డైరెక్టర్ బోయపాటి శ్రీను. దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ సంగీత దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం డిసెంబర్ 28న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది. ఈ చిత్ర ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఫంక్షన్ హైదరాబాద్‌లోని యూసఫ్‌గూడ పోలీస్ గ్రౌండ్‌లో నిర్వహించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి సీనియర్ నటులు చలపతి రావు, సీనియర్ హీరోయిన్ స్నేహ, క్యారెక్టర్‌ ఆర్టిస్టులు హేమ, ప్రవీణ, తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action film written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, who made her debut in Tollywood with Bharat Ane Nenu, in the lead roles. Vivek Oberoi stars as the antagonist in this film which also has Prashanth, Aryan Rajesh, Sneha and Ananya in pivotal roles. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film, while senior producer DVV Danayya is bankrolling this film under the DVV Entertainments banner.
