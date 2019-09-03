తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    ఇండస్ట్రీలో నాకు ఇద్దరు సోదరులు.. ఒకరు మోహన్‌బాబు, మరొకరు.. జయసుధ

    By
    |

    సహజనటి జయసుధకు 'అభినయ మయూరి' అనే ఆవార్డును ఇవ్వనున్నట్లు కళాబంధు టి. సుబ్బరామిరెడ్డి ప్రకటించారు. ఆయన జన్మదినమైన సెప్టెంబర్ 17న విశాఖపట్నంలో ఆ అవార్డును ప్రదానం చేయనున్నారు. దీనికి సంబంధించి మంగళవారం హైదరాబాద్‌లో ఆయన ఏర్పాటు చేసిన సమావేశంలో జయసుధ మాట్లాడారు.

    ఫిల్మ్ ఇండస్ట్రీలో తనకు ఇద్దరు బ్రదర్స్ ఉన్నారనీ, వారిలో ఒకరు మోహన్‌బాబు అయితే, మరొకరు మురళీమోహన్ అనీ సహజనటిగా పేరుపొందిన జయసుధ వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. అంతే కాదు.. మనం 'మహానటి' అనే మాటను ఒకరికే ఉపయోగిస్తుంటామనీ, కానీ అందరూ మహానటిలేననీ ఆమె అన్నారు.

    Actress Jayasudha emotional speach about Awards

    తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ప్రభుత్వాలు అవార్డులు ఇవ్వడం మరిచిపోయాయని, తమిళనాడు ప్రభుత్వం సినిమా ప్రముఖులకు కలైమామణి అవార్డు ఇస్తూ వస్తోంది. వాళ్లు దాన్ని బాగా చేస్తున్నారు. తెలంగాణ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ప్రభుత్వాలు వాటిని ఏ పేరుతో ఇస్తారో.. ఇవ్వాలి. వాళ్లే మమ్మల్ని గుర్తించకపోతే ఎలా? మేం చాలా కార్యక్రమాలకు వస్తుంటాం. సోషల్ వర్క్‌కు రావాలంటే వస్తాం. అలాంటి మమ్మల్ని గుర్తించి అవార్డులిస్తే బాగుంటుందని నా అభిప్రాయం అని జయసుధ పేర్కొన్నారు.

    అవార్డులు ఇవ్వడం వల్ల నవతరానికి కూడా అవార్డు విలువ తెలుస్తుంది. ఎవరిచ్చినా, ఇవ్వకపోయినా సుబ్బరామిరెడ్డి గారు ఆయన బర్త్‌డేకి అవార్డులు ఇస్తుంటారు. 20 ఏళ్ల నుంచీ నిర్విరామంగా ఆయన అవార్డులు ఇస్తుండటం చాలా గొప్ప విషయం" అని ఆమె అన్నారు.

    More T SUBBARAMI REDDY News

    English summary
    T Subbarami Reddy said that the honors will be done on his birthday which happens to be on September 17th. On the occasion of my birthday TSR Lalithakala Parishath is organizing grand spiritual and cultural events on 16th and 17th September, 2019 at Visakhapatnam. On 16th September I am felicitating Spiritual Personalities and Chief Priests of Indian Temples from Kashmir to Kanyakumari & Kashi (Varanasi) to Rameshwaram at VUDA Children Theatre, Siripuram, Visakhapatnam. On 17th September “Sarvadharma Samabhavana Sammelan” and spiritual leaders of Hindu, Islam, Christian, and Sikh religions will be honoured at Kalavani Auditorium, Visakhapatnam at 5.00 pm.
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue