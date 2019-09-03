English summary

T Subbarami Reddy said that the honors will be done on his birthday which happens to be on September 17th. On the occasion of my birthday TSR Lalithakala Parishath is organizing grand spiritual and cultural events on 16th and 17th September, 2019 at Visakhapatnam. On 16th September I am felicitating Spiritual Personalities and Chief Priests of Indian Temples from Kashmir to Kanyakumari & Kashi (Varanasi) to Rameshwaram at VUDA Children Theatre, Siripuram, Visakhapatnam. On 17th September “Sarvadharma Samabhavana Sammelan” and spiritual leaders of Hindu, Islam, Christian, and Sikh religions will be honoured at Kalavani Auditorium, Visakhapatnam at 5.00 pm.