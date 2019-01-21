తెలుగు
    టాలీవుడ్‌లో మరో స్పోర్ట్స్ మూవీ.. ఐశ్వర్య రాజేష్, ఉదయ్ శంకర్ జంటగా..!

    By
    |

    నూతన చలన చిత్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థ 'అధిరో క్రియేటివ్ సైన్స్ ఎల్.ఎల్.పి' తమ తొలి చిత్రాన్ని నేడు ప్రారంభించింది. ఉదయ్ శంకర్ (ఆట గదరా శివ ఫేమ్) కథానాయకునిగా, ఐశ్వర్య రాజేష్ (కాకా ముత్తై, కన్నా తమిళ చిత్రాల నాయిక, దివంగత ప్రముఖ నటుడు రాజేష్ కుమార్తె) నాయికగా నటిస్తున్నారు. తమిళనాట హీరో విజయ్ ఆంటోని నటించగా 'సలీం' వంటి విజయవంతమైన చిత్రాన్ని రూపొందించిన ఎన్ వి. నిర్మల్ కుమార్ ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఆయనకిది తొలి తెలుగు చిత్రం. ఈ చిత్రం నేడు హైదరాబాద్ లోని రామానాయుడు స్థూడియో లో ఉదయం 10 గంటలకు ప్రారంభమయింది.

    రామా నాయుడు స్థూడియోలో వైభవంగా ప్రారంభమైన ఈ చిత్రం వేడుకకు ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత శ్రీ అల్లు అరవింద్, జెమిని కిరణ్,శరత్ మరార్, ప్రముఖ దర్శకులు చంద్ర సిద్దార్ధ, కరుణాకరన్, కిషోర్ పార్ధసాని (డాలి), జొన్నలగడ్డ శ్రీనివాసరావు, శ్రీరామ్ బాలాజీ, సంగీత దర్శకుడు కోటి, ప్రొఫెసర్ జి. శ్రీరాములు తదితరులు విచ్చేసి చిత్ర యూనిట్ కు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

    Adhiroh Creative Signs and Aishwarya Rajeshs new movie started

    ఎన్నో ఘనవిజయం సాధించిన చిత్రాలకు కధలందించిన ప్రముఖ రచయిత భూపతిరాజా ఈ చిత్రానికి కథనందించారు. గిఫ్టన్ ఇలియాస్ ఈ చిత్రం ద్వారా సంగీత దర్శకునిగా పరిచయం అవుతున్నారు. క్రీడల నేపథ్యంలో సాగే వినోదభరితమైన కుటుంబ కధా చిత్రమిదని దర్శకుడు ఎన్ వి.నిర్మల్ కుమార్ తెలిపారు.

    ఈ చిత్రం ఈ నెల మరియు ఫిబ్రవరి, మార్చి, ఏప్రిల్ నెలల్లో జరిగే వివిధ షెడ్యూల్స్ లో చిత్రం షూటింగ్ పూర్తవుతుంది అని చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు జి.శ్రీరామ్ రాజు, భరత్ రామ్ లు తెలిపారు. రెండు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాలలోని పలు ప్రదేశాలలోను, విదేశాలలోను ఈ చిత్రం కథానుసారం షూటింగ్ ను జరుపుకుంటుంది అని తెలిపారు నిర్మాతలు.

    Adhiroh Creative Signs and Aishwarya Rajeshs new movie started

    ఈ చిత్రంలోని ఇతర ప్రధాన పాత్రలలో సంజయ్ స్వరూప్, ప్రదీప్ రావత్, రూపాలక్ష్మి తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు.ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం: గిఫ్టన్ ఇలియాస్, మాటలు: రాజేంద్రకుమార్, మధు; ఛాయా గ్రహణం: గణేష్ చంద్ర; పాటలు: సిరివెన్నెల సీతారామ శాస్త్రి, సుద్దాల అశోక్ తేజ; కళా దర్శకుడు: మణి వాసగం.నిర్మాతలు:జి.శ్రీరామ్ రాజు, భరత్ రామ్దర్శకత్వం: ఎన్ వి. నిర్మల్ కుమార్

    English summary
    Adhiroh Creative Signs is a new production house, based in Hyderabad., started their first venture to day at 10.00 am at Rama Naidu Studios. Producers sri Allu Aravind, Gemini kiran, sharrath Marar, sreenivasaraju, Directors Chandra siddhardha, Karunakaran, kishorePardhasani(dali), jonnalagadda sreenivasaravu, sreeraam balaji, Musi Director koti an sri Professor G,Sreeraamulu Participated for this grand gala function and wished the unit for the grand success. The hero of the film is Udayshankar of ‘Aata Gadara Shiva’ (Telugu) fame and the heroine is Aishwarya Rajesh of ‘Kaka Muttai’ (Tamil) and ‘Kanna’ (Tamil) fame, (she is the daughter of late Actor Rajesh). Director NV Nirmal Kumar is debuting in Telugu. He has directed the Tamil superhit film ‘Salim’, ftg Vijay Anthony. The Cinematographer is Ganesh Chandrra. The story is by Bhupathi Raja, a story writer of many a hit fame.
    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
