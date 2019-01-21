English summary

Adhiroh Creative Signs is a new production house, based in Hyderabad., started their first venture to day at 10.00 am at Rama Naidu Studios. Producers sri Allu Aravind, Gemini kiran, sharrath Marar, sreenivasaraju, Directors Chandra siddhardha, Karunakaran, kishorePardhasani(dali), jonnalagadda sreenivasaravu, sreeraam balaji, Musi Director koti an sri Professor G,Sreeraamulu Participated for this grand gala function and wished the unit for the grand success. The hero of the film is Udayshankar of ‘Aata Gadara Shiva’ (Telugu) fame and the heroine is Aishwarya Rajesh of ‘Kaka Muttai’ (Tamil) and ‘Kanna’ (Tamil) fame, (she is the daughter of late Actor Rajesh). Director NV Nirmal Kumar is debuting in Telugu. He has directed the Tamil superhit film ‘Salim’, ftg Vijay Anthony. The Cinematographer is Ganesh Chandrra. The story is by Bhupathi Raja, a story writer of many a hit fame.