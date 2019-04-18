తెలుగు
    రొమాంటిక్ డైరెక్టర్‌తో నాగచైతన్య.. మరో క్రేజీ కథకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్

    అక్కినేని నాగచైతన్య సక్సెస్ జోష్‌లో ఉన్నారు. మజిలీ భారీ విజయం సాధించడంతో మరో క్రేజీ ప్రాజెక్టుపై దృష్టిపెట్టారు. శివ నిర్వాణ దర్శకత్వంలో సమంత, నాగచైతన్య కలిసి నటించిన మజిలీ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్‌ విజయాన్ని అందుకొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ సక్సెస్ జోష్‌లో RX 100 దర్శకుడు అజయ్ భూపతితో చైతూ ప్రాజెక్టు చేయబోతున్నారనే వార్త వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

    వాస్తవానికి నితిన్, రాం పోతినేని హీరోలుగా అజయ్ భూపతి ఓ సినిమా చేయాల్సింది. కానీ అది ఇప్పట్లో ప్రారంభమయ్యే అవకాశం లేకపోవడంతో ఇటీవల నాగచైతన్యకు కథ చెప్పినట్టు సమాచారం.

    After Majili success, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to work with Ajay Bhupathi

    అజయ్ భూపతి చెప్పిన కత నచ్చడంతో సినిమా చేద్దామని గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చినట్టు సమాచారం. అజయ్ చెప్పిన కథ నచ్చడంతో నిర్మాత జెమినీ కిరణ్ రంగంలోకి దిగారు. ఆయన ఈ సినిమాను చైతూతో నిర్మించడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నారు. డైరెక్టర్‌కు నిర్మాత కిరణ్ అడ్వాన్సుగా కొంత మొత్తాన్ని ఇచ్చినట్టు ప్రముఖ దినపత్రిక కథనంలో పేర్కొన్నది.

    రొమాంటిక్, థ్రిల్లర్‌గా తెరకెక్కిన RX 100 టాలీవుడ్‌లో ఘనవిజయం సాధించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. దాంతో అజయ్ భూపతిపై పలువురు నిర్మాతల దృష్టిపడింది. ఇప్పటికే ఆయనతో సినిమాలు తీసేందుకు బడా నిర్మాతలు వేచి చూస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    English summary
    And post the success of Majili, Naga Chaitanya will now collaborate with Ajay Bhupathi who shot to fame with RX 100. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Ajay narrated the story to Chay and the actor liked the subject, and agreed to do it. "
    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
