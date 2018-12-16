తెలుగు
 శర్వానంద్ కోసం అల్లు అర్జున్.. సెంటిమెంట్ కొనసాగేనా?

శర్వానంద్ కోసం అల్లు అర్జున్.. సెంటిమెంట్ కొనసాగేనా?

    టాలీవుడ్‌లో హీరోల మధ్య కనిపించే ఫ్రెండ్లీ నేచర్ మరో పరిశ్రమలో కనిపించదంటే ఎలాంటి సందేహం అక్కర్లేదు. ఒకరి ఫంక్షన్లకు మరోకరు వెళ్లడం కనిపిస్తుంటుంది. తాజాగా యువ హీరో శర్వానంద్ నటించిన పడి పడి లేచే మనసు మూవీకి ఫంక్షన్‌కు స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్ వెళ్లనున్నాడు. డిసెంబర్ 17న శిల్పకళా వేదికలో జరిగే ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఫంక్షన్‌కు అల్లు అర్జున్ ముఖ్య అతిథిగా హాజరుకానున్నారు.

    అయితే ఇటీవల అల్లు అర్జున్ పలు సినిమాల ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్లకు హాజరయ్యారు. ఆ చిత్రాలన్నీ బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్లుగా కావడంతో ఈ సినిమా కూడా సూపర్ హిట్లు అవుతుందా? అనే ప్రశ్న సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. గీత గోవిందం, టాక్సీవాలా తదితర చిత్రాలకు స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ హాజరైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    అందాల తార సాయిపల్లవి నటించిన ఈ చిత్రానికి హను రాఘవపుడి దర్శకుడు. రొమాంటిక్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా రూపొందిన చిత్రానికి విశాల్ చంద్రశేఖర్ సంగీత దర్శకుడిగా వ్యవహరించనున్నారు. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన ట్రైలర్‌ మిలియన్ కంటే ఎక్కువగా వ్యూస్ సాధించడం విశేషంగా మారింది.

    హైదరాబాద్, కోల్ కతా, నేపాల్, హిమాలయాల్లో చిత్రీకరణ జరుపుకొన్న పడి పడి లేచే మనసు చిత్రానికి జే కే సినిమాటోగ్రఫిని అందించారు. మురళీ శర్మ, సునీల్ తదితరులు నటించిన ఈ చిత్రానికి సుధాకర్ చెరకూడి నిర్మాతం. ఈ చిత్రం డిసెంబర్ 21న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    నటీనటులు: శర్వానంద్, సాయి పల్లవి, మురళీశర్మ, సునీల్, వెన్నెల కిషోర్, ప్రియదర్శిని, ప్రియా రామన్ తదితరులు
    దర్శకత్వం: హను రాఘవపుడి
    నిర్మాతలు: సుధాకర్ చెరుకూరి, ప్రసాద్ చుక్కపల్లి
    బ్యానర్: శ్రీ లక్ష్మీ వెంకటేశ్వర సినిమాస్
    మ్యూజిక్: విశాల్ చంద్రశేఖర్
    డీవోపీ: జయకృష్ణ గుమ్మడి
    ఎడిటర్: శ్రీకర్ ప్రసాద్
    కొరియోగ్రఫి: రాజు సుందరం

    English summary
    Stylish star Allu Arjun will be gracing hero Sharwananda's upcoming movie â€˜Padi Padi Leche Manasuâ€™ pre-release event as chief guest. The event will be held on December 17th at Shilpa Kala Vedika. Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in the movie which is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. This is romantic entertainer and has music of Vishal Chandrasekhar. The recent launched trailer has garnered over two million views and is still pouring down with views.
    Story first published: Sunday, December 16, 2018, 12:53 [IST]
