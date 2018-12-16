 »   » శర్వానంద్ కోసం అల్లు అర్జున్.. సెంటిమెంట్ కొనసాగేనా?

English summary

Stylish star Allu Arjun will be gracing hero Sharwananda's upcoming movie â€˜Padi Padi Leche Manasuâ€™ pre-release event as chief guest. The event will be held on December 17th at Shilpa Kala Vedika. Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in the movie which is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. This is romantic entertainer and has music of Vishal Chandrasekhar. The recent launched trailer has garnered over two million views and is still pouring down with views.