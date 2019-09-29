తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    రికార్డు సృష్టించిన 'అల వైకుంఠపురంలో' ఫస్ట్ సింగల్.. 24 గంటల్లో

    By
    |

    స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్, మాటల మాంత్రికుడు త్రివిక్రమ్ కాంబినేషన్ లో వస్తోన్న

    'అల వైకుంఠపురంలో'ని మొదటిపాట 'సామజవరగమన' విడుదల అయిన విషయం విదితమే.. ప్రముఖ గేయ రచయిత సిరివెన్నెల సీతారామశాస్త్రి గారు రచించిన ఈ గీతానికి తమన్ స్వరాలు సమ్మోహన పరుస్తున్నాయి. గాయకుడు సిద్ శ్రీరామ్ పాడిన ఈ పాట ప్రస్తుతం విశేష ఆదరణకు నోచుకుంటోంది.

    ఈ పాట విడుదలైన 24 గంటల్లో 6 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్ , 313 లైక్స్ రావడం విశేషం. తెలుగులో మొదటిసారి ఫస్ట్ సింగల్ కు ఇన్ని వ్యూస్, లైక్స్ రావడం హర్షించదగ్గ విషయం.సామజవరగమన సాంగ్ విడుదలైన మొదటి 35 నిమిషాల్లో 50 వేల లైక్స్, 88 నిమిషాలకు 1 లక్ష లైక్స్, మూడు గంటల 7 నిమిషాలకు లక్ష 50 వేల లైక్స్, 6 గంటల 12 నిమిషాలకు 2 లక్షల లైక్స్, 10 గంటల 22 నిమిషాలకు 2 లక్షల 50 వేల లైక్స్, 22 గంటల 5 నిమిషాలకు 3 లక్షల లైక్స్ రావడం విశేషం.-

    Allu Arjuns Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo first single get record views

    'అల వైకుంఠపురములో" ని తారలు:

    స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్, పూజ హెగ్డే, టబు, రాజేంద్రప్రసాద్, సచిన్ ఖేడ్కర్, తనికెళ్ళ భరణి, మురళీ శర్మ, సముద్ర ఖని, జయరాం, సునీల్, నవదీప్, సుశాంత్, నివేతా పేతురాజ్, గోవిందా పద్మసూర్య, రోహిణి, ఈశ్వరీరావు, కల్యాణి నటరాజన్, శిరీష, బ్రహ్మాజీ, హర్షవర్ధన్, అజయ్, పమ్మిసాయి, రాహుల్ రామకృష్ణ

    సాంకేతిక నిపుణులు:

    డి.ఓ.పి: పి.ఎస్.వినోద్,

    సంగీతం: థమన్.ఎస్,

    ఎడిటర్: నవీన్ నూలి:

    ఆర్ట్: ఏ.ఎస్.ప్రకాష్,

    ఫైట్స్: రామ్ - లక్ష్మణ్

    ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్ : పి.డి.వి.ప్రసాద్

    నిర్మాతలు: అల్లు అరవింద్, ఎస్.రాధాకృష్ణ (చినబాబు)

    More ALLU ARJUN News

    English summary
    Stylish Star Allu Arjun and the Wizard of words Thrivikram Srinivas coming together for one more time. Two crazy production houses Geetha Arts and Harika and Hassinie Creations producing this project. Makers named it "ala Vykuntapuram lo". This movie's first single get record views.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue