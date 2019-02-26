తెలుగు
    అల్లు శిరీష్, పూజా హెగ్డేకు నోటీసులు.. పలువురు హీరోలకు ఆ కుంభకోణం ఉచ్చు

    దేశవ్యాప్తంగా పలువురు అగ్రహీరోలు మల్టీలెవెల్ మార్కెటింగ్‌ స్కాంలో చిక్కుకుపోవడం సంచలన వార్తగా మారింది. క్యూనెట్ అనే సంస్థ చైన్ సిస్టమ్ ద్వారా భారీగా లాభాలు వస్తాయని కస్టమర్లను ఆశచూపి వారిని నట్టేట ముంచింది. కస్టమర్ల నుంచి రూ.100 కోట్ల మేర ఫండ్స్ సేకరించింది. ఈ వారి కుంభకోణాన్ని గుర్తించిన ఓ ఖాతాదారుడు పోలీసులకు ఫిర్యాదు చేయడంతో అసలు విషయం బయటపడింది. హాంకాంగ్‌కు చెందిన విహాన్ డైరెక్ట్ సెల్లింగ్ ప్రైవేట్ లిమిటెడ్ కంపెనీ 'క్యూనెట్' పేరిట భారత్‌లో మల్టీ లెవెల్ మార్కెటింగ్ వ్యాపారం చేస్తున్నట్టు పోలీసుల విచారణలో బయటపడింది.

    ఈ క్యూనెట్ వ్యవహారంలో బాలీవుడ్ నటులు షారుక్ ఖాన్, బోమన్ ఇరానీ తదితరులు ఉన్నారు. తెలుగు హీరో అల్లు శిరీష్, పూజా హెగ్డే పేరు కూడా వినిపించింది. దాంతో ఈ కేసులో షారుక్, అల్లు శిరీష్, పూజా ఇతర సినీ ప్రముఖులకు నోటీసులు జారీ చేశారు. ఇంకా క్యూనెట్ నుంచి లబ్ది పొందిన కంపెనీలు, వ్యక్తులను కూడా సైబరాబాద్ పోలీసులు విచారించనున్నట్టు సమాచారం.

    QNet multi level Marketing scam on investigation mode. few of film stars name came out in this scam. Cyberabad polices issued noticess for Allu Sirish, Pooja Hegde, Shah Rukh Khan, Bomani Irani and others.
    Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 20:49 [IST]
