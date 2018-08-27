 »   » రవితేజ్ గెటప్స్ అదుర్స్: ‘అమర్ అక్భర్ ఆంటోనీ’ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ వచ్చేసింది!

English summary

The first look poster of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ is released by the makers. Starring Ravi Teja and Ileana in the lead roles, the first look has the protagonist in three different gets ups. It’s an interesting look as Ravi Teja is seen in multiple shades for the first time. Sreenu Vaitla is directing ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ and the film is being made with a completely different plot and genre.