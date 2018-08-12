 »   » ‘అమర్ అక్బర్ ఆంటోనీ, ‘సవ్యసాచి’ రిలీజ్ డేట్స్ ప్రకటించిన మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్

English summary

After the monstrous success of Rangasthalam standing as the biggest hit of TFI next only to Baahubali, prestigious banner MYTHRI MOVIE MAKERS hereby announce the release dates of their two most exciting upcoming films, Ravi Teja - Srinu Vytla's AMAR AKBAR ANTHONY and Naga Chaitanya - Chandoo Mondeti's SAVYASACHI. AMAR AKBAR ANTHONY will hit the screens on October 5. SAVYASACHI scheduled for a grand release on November 2nd.