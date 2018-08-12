తెలుగు
 »   » ‘అమర్ అక్బర్ ఆంటోనీ, ‘సవ్యసాచి’ రిలీజ్ డేట్స్ ప్రకటించిన మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్

‘అమర్ అక్బర్ ఆంటోనీ, ‘సవ్యసాచి’ రిలీజ్ డేట్స్ ప్రకటించిన మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్

    "రంగస్థలం"తో బిగ్గెస్ట్ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ తన ఖాతాలో వేసుకున్న ప్రముఖ నిర్మాణ సంస్థ మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్ తమ తర్వాతి సినిమాల రిలీజ్ డేట్స్ ప్రకటించింది. ఈ బేనర్లో ప్రస్తుతం రవితేజ హీరోగా "అమర్ అక్బర్ ఆంటోనీ, నాగ చైతన్యతో సవ్యసాచి చిత్రాలు చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    రవితేజ హీరోగా శ్రీను వైట్ల దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న 'అమర్ అక్బర్ ఆంటోనీ' చిత్రాన్ని అక్బోబర్ 5న విడుదల చేబోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఇలియా హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. రవితేజ-శ్రీను వైట్ల కాంబినేషన్లో వస్తున్న నాలుగో చిత్రం ఇది.

    "ప్రేమమ్" లాంటి సెన్సిబుల్ లవ్ ఎంటర్ టైనర్ అనంతరం నాగచైతన్య-చందు మొండేటి కాంబినేషన్ లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న యాక్షన్ థ్రిల్లర్ "సవ్యసాచి" చిత్రాన్ని నవంబర్ 2న విడుదల చేయనున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. నాగచైతన్య సరసన నిధి అగర్వాల్ కథానాయికగ. మాధవన్, భూమికలు కీలకపాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

    నిర్మాతలు నవీన్ యెర్నేని, రవిశంకర్ యలమంచిలి, మోహన్ చెరుకూరి సంయుక్తంగా 'మైత్రి మూవీ మేకర్స్' బేనర్లో ఈ చిత్రాలను నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. ఈ రెండు చిత్రాలపై వీరు పూర్తి నమ్మకంగా ఉన్నారు.

    After the monstrous success of Rangasthalam standing as the biggest hit of TFI next only to Baahubali, prestigious banner MYTHRI MOVIE MAKERS hereby announce the release dates of their two most exciting upcoming films, Ravi Teja - Srinu Vytla's AMAR AKBAR ANTHONY and Naga Chaitanya - Chandoo Mondeti's SAVYASACHI. AMAR AKBAR ANTHONY will hit the screens on October 5. SAVYASACHI scheduled for a grand release on November 2nd.
    Story first published: Sunday, August 12, 2018, 15:14 [IST]
