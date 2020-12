అన్నాతే షూటింగులో కరోనా కలకలం.. స్వీయ గృహ నిర్బంధంలో రజనీకాంత్

English summary

Annaathe Unit suffrered with coronavirus positive, Rajinikanth in Self Quarantine. Apart from as per wiki, Annaatthe is Tamil-language action drama film written and directed by Siva. produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff.The music for the film will be composed by D. Imman while cinematography and editing are performed by Vetri and Ruben, respectively.