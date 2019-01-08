తెలుగు
 »   » ‘అంతరిక్షం’ బాక్సాఫీస్ బిజినెస్ చివరకు అలా ముగిసింది... నష్టం ఎంతంటే?

By
    2018లో వచ్చిన విభిన్నమైన చిత్రం వరుణ్ తేజ్ హీరోగా రూపొందిన 'అంతరిక్షం'. హాలీవుడ్లో మాత్రమే సాధ్యం అనుకున్న స్పేస్ కాన్సెప్టు సినిమాలను తెలుగులో రూపొందించి ఇండస్ట్రీలో హాట్ టాపిక్ అయ్యారు దర్శకుడు సంకల్ప్ రెడ్డి. ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు క్రిష్ జాగర్లమూడి ఈ చిత్ర నిర్మాణ బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టడం కూడా సినిమాపై హైప్ పెంచింది.

    ఈ మధ్య కాలంలో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులు కొత్తకాన్సెప్టులు, విభిన్నమైన చిత్రాలను బాగా ఆదరిస్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో పెట్టిన పెట్టుబడికి డోకా ఉండదు అనే నమ్మకంతో రూ. 20 కోట్ల ఖర్చుతో ఈచిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. అయితే ఈ మూవీ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద అంచనాలను అందుకోలేక పోయింది.

    డిసెంబర్ 21న విడుదలైన ‘అంతరిక్షం' తొలి షో నుంచే మిశ్రమ స్పందన సొంతం చేసుకుంది. అయితే సినిమాలో ఆసక్తికర అంశాలు ఏమీ లేక పోవడం, స్లో నేరేషన్ ఉందనే టాక్ రావడంతో కలెక్షన్లు రోజు రోజుకు పడిపోతూ వచ్చాయి. జనవరి మొదటి వారంతో ‘అంతరిక్షం' బాక్సాఫీసు జర్నీ ముగిసింది.

    ‘అంతరిక్షం' ఓపెనింగ్స్ కూడా చాలా తక్కువగా ఉండటం సినిమాకు మైనస్‌గా మారింది. వరుణ్ తేజ్ గత చిత్రాలు కంచె, మిస్టర్, ఫిదా, తొలి ప్రేమ చిత్రాల ఓపెనింగ్ రికార్డులను సైతం ఈ మూవీ అధిగమించడంలో విఫలమైంది.

    ‘అంతరిక్షం' ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా ఇప్పటి వరకు రూ. 7.60 కోట్ల షేర్ మాత్రమే వసూలు చేసింది. నైజాంలో అత్యధికంగా రూ. 2.40 కోట్లు వసూలవ్వగా, సీడెడ్ రూ. 65 లక్షలు, ఉత్తరాంధ్ర రూ. 78 లక్షలు, ఈస్ట్ గోదావరి రూ. 34 లక్షలు, వెస్ట్ గోదావరి రూ. 26 లక్షలు, కృష్ణ రూ 50 లక్షలు, గుంటూరు రూ. 50 లక్షలు, నెల్లూరు రూ. 22 లక్షలు, రెస్టాఫ్ ఇండియా రూ. 50 లక్షలు, ఓవర్సీస్ రూ. 1.45 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది.

    ‘అంతరిక్షం' థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ రూ. 21 కోట్లకు అమ్ముడయ్యాయి. అయితే పెట్టుబడిలో సంగం కూడా తిరిగి రాకపోవడంతో భారీ నష్టం తప్పలేదు. డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లు దాదాపు రూ. 14 కోట్ల నష్టం వాటిల్లినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    According to the traders report, Varun Tej starrer Antariksham 9000 KMPH has earned Rs 7.60 Cr shares at the worldwide box office. Antariksham 9000 KMPH is science fiction space thriller movie, directed by Sankalp Reddy produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Sradvn productions.
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
