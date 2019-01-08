 »   » ‘అంతరిక్షం’ బాక్సాఫీస్ బిజినెస్ చివరకు అలా ముగిసింది... నష్టం ఎంతంటే?

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
According to the traders report, Varun Tej starrer Antariksham 9000 KMPH has earned Rs 7.60 Cr shares at the worldwide box office. Antariksham 9000 KMPH is science fiction space thriller movie, directed by Sankalp Reddy produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Sradvn productions.
