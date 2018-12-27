తెలుగు
 టాలీవుడ్‌కు కొత్త హీరో.. "మళ్లీ మళ్లీ చూశా" ఫస్ట్ లుక్ రిలీజ్

టాలీవుడ్‌కు కొత్త హీరో.. "మళ్లీ మళ్లీ చూశా" ఫస్ట్ లుక్ రిలీజ్

    అనురాగ్ కొణిదెన హీరోగా పరిచయమవుతొన్న చిత్రం "మళ్లీ మళ్లీ చూశా". క్రిషి క్రియేషన్స్ పతాకంపై సాయిదేవ రామన్ దర్శకత్వంలో కొణిదెన కోటేశ్వరరావు ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. శ్వేత అవస్తి, కైరవి తక్కర్ హీరొయిన్ లుగా నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్ర ఫస్ట్ లుక్ , ,మోషన్ పొస్టర్ ను చిత్ర యూనిట్ విడుదల చేశారు.

    దర్శకుడు సాయిదేవ రామన్ మాట్లాడుతూ..ఒక అందమైన కలను కథగా మార్చుకుని ప్రకృతి సృష్టించుకున్న అద్భుతమైన ప్రేమ కావ్యం మా "మళ్లీ మళ్లీ చూశా" సినిమా. ప్రేమకు ప్రకృతి తోడైతే ఎంతో అందంగా ఉంటుంది, ఆ ప్రకృతే ఒక ప్రేమను సృష్టిస్తే ఇంకెంతో అద్భుతంగా ఉంటుంది. ఆ అద్బుతమే "మళ్ళీ మళ్ళీ చూశా". అన్నారు.

    Anurag Konidenas Malli Malli Chusa First Look Released

    నిర్మాత కోటేశ్వరరావు కొణిదెన మాట్లాడుతూ.. చిత్రీకరణ పూర్తయింది. హైదరాబాద్, వైజాగ్, అరకులోని అందమైన లొకెషన్స్‌లో షూటింగ్ చేశాం. మనస్సుకు హత్తుకునే అహ్లాదకరమైన చిత్రం మా "మళ్లీ మళ్లీ చూశా" అన్నారు.

    హీరొ అనురాగ్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. ‌ ఈ చిత్రానికి కథే ప్రధాన బలం. కంటెంట్ ఓరియెంటెడ్ సినిమాతో హీరోగా పరిచయమవు తున్నందుకు ఆనందంగా వుందన్నారు. మళ్లీ మళ్లీ చూడాలనిపించె ప్రేమకథ ఇదన్నారు.

    ఈటివి ప్రభాకర్, టి.ఎన్.ఆర్, మిర్చి కిరణ్, అప్పాజీ, బ్యాంక్ శీను, మధుమణి, పావని,ప్రభావతి, జయలక్ష్మి, రీతూ చౌదరి తదితరులు నటించిన
    ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం: శ్రవణ్ భరద్వాజ్,ఛాయాగ్రాహకుడు : సతీష్ ముత్యాల,
    మాటలు : హేమంత్ కార్తీక్,
    ఎడిటర్ : సత్య గిడుతూరి,
    పాటలు : తిరుపతి జావాన,
    కళా దర్శకుడు : సుమిత్ పటేల్ బి.ఫ్.ఏ,
    ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్: సాయి సతీష్ పాలకుర్తి, నిర్మాత: కోటేశ్వరరావు కొణిదెన
    , కథ, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, దర్శకత్వం : సాయిదేవ రామన్.

    English summary
    Anurag Konidena is introduced as hero with upcoming film "Malli Malli Chusa". Konidena Koteswara Rao is producing the film directed by Saideva Raman under Krishi Creations Banner. Shweta Avasti and Kairavi Thakkar are the heroines. The film’s first look motion poster have been released. Director Saideva Raman said, "Malli Malli Chusa is a beautiful love story based on a wonderful dream created by nature. Love emerges beautiful if it gets nature’s support. If nature creates a love story, it really looks amazing. Malli Malli Chusa is that kind of a phenomenon.”
    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 14:07 [IST]
