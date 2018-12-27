English summary

Anurag Konidena is introduced as hero with upcoming film "Malli Malli Chusa". Konidena Koteswara Rao is producing the film directed by Saideva Raman under Krishi Creations Banner. Shweta Avasti and Kairavi Thakkar are the heroines. The film’s first look motion poster have been released. Director Saideva Raman said, "Malli Malli Chusa is a beautiful love story based on a wonderful dream created by nature. Love emerges beautiful if it gets nature’s support. If nature creates a love story, it really looks amazing. Malli Malli Chusa is that kind of a phenomenon.”