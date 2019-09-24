గద్దలకొండ గణేష్ ఫేం అధర్వ హీరోగా ‘బూమరాంగ్‌’.. రిలీజ్ ఎప్పుడంటే

తమిళంలో ప్రతిభావంతులైన యువ కథానాయకుల్లో అధర్వ మురళి ఒకరు. అనువాద చిత్రం 'అంజలి సీబీఐ' (తమిళంలో 'ఇమైక నోడిగల్')తో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులనూ ఆకట్టుకున్నారు. నయనతారకు తమ్ముడిగా ప్రారంభ సన్నివేశాల్లో లవర్ బాయ్గా, పతాక సన్నివేశాలు వచ్చేసరికి యాక్షన్ హీరోగా రెండు వేరియేషన్స్ ఉన్న క్యారెక్టర్లో ప్రేక్షకులందర్నీ మెప్పించారు. రీసెంట్గా వరుణ్తేజ్ 'గద్దలకొండ గణేష్'లో దర్శకుడు కావాలనుకునే యువకుడిగా అధర్వ మురళి అద్భుతంగా నటించారు. త్వరలో మరో సినిమాతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నారు.
అధర్వ మురళి కథానాయకుడిగా నటించిన యాక్షన్ థ్రిల్లర్ 'బూమరాంగ్'. మేఘా ఆకాష్, ఇందూజ రవిచంద్రన్ కథానాయికలు. ఆర్. కణ్ణన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని శ్రీమతి జగన్మోహిని సమర్పణలో విఘ్నేశ్వర ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ పతాకంపై నిర్మాత సీహెచ్ సతీష్కుమార్ తెలుగులో విడుదల చేస్తుస్తున్నారు. త్వరలో పాటల్ని, అక్టోబర్లో చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేయడానికి సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు.
నిర్మాత సీహెచ్ సతీష్కుమార్ మాట్లాడుతూ ''కమర్షియల్ హంగులతో పాటు ప్రేక్షకులు కోరుకునే కొత్త కథాంశంతో ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందింది. ఓ సన్నివేశం తర్వాత మరో సన్నివేశం... నెక్ట్స్ ఏం జరుగుతుందనేలా దర్శకుడు చక్కటి స్ర్కీన్ ప్లే రాశారు. అధర్వ మురళి అద్భుతంగా నటించారు. 'అందాల రాక్షసి', 'ఎవడే సుబ్రమణ్యం', 'అర్జున్రెడ్డి', 'హుషారు' చిత్రాల్లో పాటలతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులను వీనులవిందైన స్వరాలను అందించిన రధన్, ఈ చిత్రానికి హిట్ ఆల్బమ్ ఇచ్చారు. త్వరలో పాటల్ని, అక్టోబర్లో చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేయాలనుకుంటున్నాం'' అన్నారు.
Atharvaa Murali is one of the most talented young actors of the Tamil film industry. Earlier this year, we saw him as Nayanthara's brother in 'Anjali CBI' ('Imaikkaa Nodigal' in Tamil) in a versatile role. We have seen Atharvaa in 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' (aka 'Valmiki') in the role of an aspiring filmmaker. The young actor is now getting ready to entertain us with 'Boomerang', starring him as the lead man, is an action thriller. Starring also Megha Akash and Indhuja Ravichandran as the female leads, it is directed by R Kannan. Ch Satish Kumar is producing the Telugu version of the film under his Vigneswara Entertainments. The film is presented by Smt Jaganmohini.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
