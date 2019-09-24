గద్దలకొండ గణేష్ ఫేం అధర్వ హీరోగా ‘బూమరాంగ్‌’.. రిలీజ్ ఎప్పుడంటే

English summary

Atharvaa Murali is one of the most talented young actors of the Tamil film industry. Earlier this year, we saw him as Nayanthara's brother in 'Anjali CBI' ('Imaikkaa Nodigal' in Tamil) in a versatile role. We have seen Atharvaa in 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' (aka 'Valmiki') in the role of an aspiring filmmaker. The young actor is now getting ready to entertain us with 'Boomerang', starring him as the lead man, is an action thriller. Starring also Megha Akash and Indhuja Ravichandran as the female leads, it is directed by R Kannan. Ch Satish Kumar is producing the Telugu version of the film under his Vigneswara Entertainments. The film is presented by Smt Jaganmohini.