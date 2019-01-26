హృదయానికి హత్తుకునేలా ఎదురీత.. ఫస్ట్ లుక్ విడుదల!

English summary

Edhureetha is a thorough entertainer directed by Balamurugan, a protege of Vijay Milton of 'Goli Soda', 'Kadugu' and '10 Endrathukulla'. Starring Sravan Raghavendra and Malayalam actress Leona Lishoy as the lead pair, the film has completed its production works.Talking about the subject, the director says, "A 40-year-old single, middle-class father loves his only son so much that he gives whatever he asks of him. He doesn't refuse anything if his son wants something. What problems does his love lead to? You have to watch the film to know that."