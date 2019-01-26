హృదయానికి హత్తుకునేలా ఎదురీత.. ఫస్ట్ లుక్ విడుదల!

శ్రీ భాగ్యలక్ష్మి ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ పతాకంపై బాలమురుగన్ దర్శకత్వంలో బోగారి లక్ష్మీనారాయణ నిర్మించిన సినిమా 'ఎదురీత'. శ్రవణ్ రాఘవేంద్ర కథానాయకుడిగా నటించారు. లియోనా లిషోయ్ కథానాయిక. సినిమా చిత్రీకరణ పూర్తయింది. రిపబ్లిక్ డే సందర్భంగా సినిమా ఫస్ట్ లుక్, ఫస్ట్ లుక్ మోషన్ పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేశారు.
ఓ 40 ఏళ్ల మధ్యతరగతి తండ్రికి కుమారుడు అంటే అమితమైన ప్రేమ. కుమారుడు కోరినది ఏదీ కాదనకుండా ఇస్తాడు. కుమారుడి ప్రతి కోరిక నెరవేరుస్తాడు. ఆ ప్ర్రేమ అతడికి ఎన్ని సమస్యలు తీసుకువచ్చింది? అనేది తెలుసుకోవాలంటే మా సినిమా చూడాలంటున్నారు దర్శకుడు బాలమురుగన్.
నిర్మాత బోగారి లక్ష్మీనారాయణ మాట్లాడుతూ "ప్రముఖ తమిళ దర్శకుడు విజయ్ మిల్టన్ వద్ద 'గోలీసోడా', 'కడుగు', తెలుగులో '10'గా విడుదలైన విక్రమ్, సమంత సినిమాకు దర్శకత్వ శాఖలో బాలమురుగన్ పని చేశాడు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని అద్భుతంగా తెరకెక్కించాడు. కుమారుడి కోసం కన్నతండ్రి సాగించిన ఎదురీత ప్రేక్షకుల హృదయాలను తాకుతుంది. ప్రస్తుతం నిర్మాణానంతర కార్యక్రమాలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. మార్చిలో చిత్రాన్ని విడుదల చేయడానికి సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నాం" అన్నారు.
జియా శర్మ, నోయెల్ సేన్, 30 ఇయర్స్ పృథ్వీ, 'రంగస్థలం' మహేష్, కాశి విశ్వనాథ్, రవిప్రకాష్ తదితరులు నటించిన ఈ చిత్రానికి ఛాయాగ్రహణం: విజయ్ ఆర్పుదరాజ్, రచయిత: ధనేష్ నెడుమారన్, ఎడిటర్: నగూరన్ రామచంద్రన్, పోస్టర్ డిజైన్: అనిల్ భాను, పీఆర్: నాయిడు - ఫణి, లైన్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్: ప్రకాష్ మనోహరన్, దర్శకుడు: బాలమురుగన్, నిర్మాత : బోగారి లక్ష్మీనారాయణ
Edhureetha is a thorough entertainer directed by Balamurugan, a protege of Vijay Milton of 'Goli Soda', 'Kadugu' and '10 Endrathukulla'. Starring Sravan Raghavendra and Malayalam actress Leona Lishoy as the lead pair, the film has completed its production works.Talking about the subject, the director says, "A 40-year-old single, middle-class father loves his only son so much that he gives whatever he asks of him. He doesn't refuse anything if his son wants something. What problems does his love lead to? You have to watch the film to know that."
Story first published: Saturday, January 26, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more