 »   » నన్ను తల్లిని చేయండి.. చాలా ఉత్సాహంగా ఉన్నా.. టాప్ యాంకర్ వ్యాఖ్యలు

bharti singh haarsh dance deewane khatron ke khiladi భారతీ సింగ్ హార్ష్ డ్యాన్స్ దీవానే కత్రోంకి ఖిలాడీ
English summary
Comedy queen Bharti Singh doesn't want to delay motherhood and is ready to become a mother by 2020. The comedienne says she has discussed starting family with Haarsh. Bharti got married to Haarsh in December last year and took a small break post her marriage.