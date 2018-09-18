తెలుగు
నన్ను తల్లిని చేయండి.. చాలా ఉత్సాహంగా ఉన్నా.. టాప్ యాంకర్ వ్యాఖ్యలు

    టెలివిజన్ రంగంలో టాప్ కమెడియన్, యాంకర్‌గా కొనసాగుతున్న భారతీసింగ్ గతేడాది హార్ష్‌ను వివాహం చేసుకొన్నది. ప్రస్తుతం డ్యాన్స్ దీవానే, కత్రోంకి ఖిలాడీ షోలకు యాంకర్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు. త్వరలో ప్రారంభం కాబోతున్న ఇండియాస్ గాట్ టాలెంట్ అనే షోకు కూడా హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరించబోతున్నారు. తాజాగా వివాహం చేసుకొన్న ఆమె మాతృత్వ భావనను అనుభవించాలని కోరుకొంటున్నట్టు తెలిపారు. ఆమె ఏమన్నారంటే..

    తల్లి కావడానికి ఉత్సాహంగా ఉన్నా

    తల్లి కావడానికి ఉత్సాహంగా ఉన్నా

    కామెడీ క్వీన్, టాప్ యాంకర్ భారతీ సింగ్ ఇటీవల ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో మాట్లాడుతూ.. తల్లి కావడానికి ఉత్సాహంతో ఉన్నాను. ఇక మాతృత్వానికి దూరంగా ఉండటం వల్ల లాభం లేదు. 2020 నాటికి తల్లిని అయ్యేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేసుకొంటున్నాను అని తెలిపారు. తన భర్త హార్ష్‌తో ఈ విషయాన్ని చర్చించానన్నారు.

    పిల్లలంటే మాకు ఇష్టం

    పిల్లలంటే మాకు ఇష్టం

    హార్ష్, నాకు పిల్లలంటే చాలా ఇష్టం. గల్లీలో పిల్లలతో హర్ష్ బాగా ఆడుకొంటుంటారు. మా ఫ్యామిలీ సంఖ్యను పెంచే విషయంపై నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్నాం. మరో రెండేళ్లలో తల్లిగా మారుతా అని అన్నాను.

    ప్రసవం జరిగే చివరి రోజు వరకు

    ప్రసవం జరిగే చివరి రోజు వరకు

    హర్ష్‌కు మరో విషయం కూడా చెప్పాను. ప్రసవం జరిగే చివరి రోజు వరకు స్టేజ్ మీద షో చేస్తాను. అలా చేస్తే నా గర్భంలో ఉండే శిశువుకు మంచి పాజిటివ్ ఎనర్జీ వస్తుందని అనుకుంటున్నాని చెప్పాను.

    బిగ్‌బాస్ 12లో పిల్లలు కందామని

    బిగ్‌బాస్ 12లో పిల్లలు కందామని

    బిగ్‌బాస్ 12 హౌస్‌లో పిల్లల్ని కనేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేసుకొందామా అని హర్ష్‌ను అడిగాను. కానీ దురదృష్టవశాత్తూ మాకు కంటెస్టెంట్స్‌గా ఛాన్స్ దక్కలేదు. లేకపోతే అక్కడే అది ప్లాన్ చేసుకొనే వాళ్లమేమో అని భారతీ సింగ్ జోక్ చేసింది.

    Comedy queen Bharti Singh doesn't want to delay motherhood and is ready to become a mother by 2020. The comedienne says she has discussed starting family with Haarsh. Bharti got married to Haarsh in December last year and took a small break post her marriage.
